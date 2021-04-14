Global Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market – 4.6% CAGR and Worth US$ 1,128.82 million by 20207

Global Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Research study 2021-2027 enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create potent counter strategies to obtain competitive advantage says a latest research report at ReportsWeb. The Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
The drag & drop app builder software market was valued at US$ 790.39 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,128.82 million by 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
The global drag & drop app builder software market is highly fragmented owing to significant presence of regional market players across several countries. However, selected market players with strong and robust app builder platforms with dynamic tools for creating user friendly apps continue to dominate the global market with their strong competitive positioning.
Major Players: Deltecs Infotech Pvt Ltd., Salesforce.com, inc, Thunkable, Inc., WaveMaker, Inc., Zoho Corporation, Mobirise, Appy Pie, Bizness Apps, BuildFire, Quixy
On the basis of type, the market covers:
- Cloud-based
- Web-based
On the basis of users, the market covers:
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Key Insights that the report covers:
- Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
- Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
- Market share and position of the top players
- PEST Analysis of the five major regions
- Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
- Recent developments and new product launches
- Major challenges faced by the market players
Fundamentals of Table of Content:
1 Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Overview
2 Global Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Landscape by Player
3 Players Profiles
4 Global Drag & Drop App Builder Software Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5 Global Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Analysis by Application
6 Global Drag & Drop App Builder Software Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region
7 Global Drag & Drop App Builder Software Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
8 Drag & Drop App Builder Software Manufacturing Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Market Dynamics
