Global Metal Injection Molding Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% During 2021 to 2027 | Arc Group Worldwide, CMG Technologies, Dean Group International, Molex, LLC, INDO-MIM

The Metal Injection Molding Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The metal injection molding market was valued at US$ 2,458.68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,338.52 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. Metal injection molding is a flexible, cost effective, and innovative process that provides versatility to the product designers and production engineers while using metal alloys. Metal act as a good substitute for plastic and ceramics components that are incapable to perform as per requirement. Metal injection molding focusses on quality and precision, as well as the process is closely monitored to meet the requirements.

Major Players : Arc Group Worldwide; CMG Technologies; Dean Group International; Molex, LLC; INDO-MIM; MPP; Sintex A/S; Smith Metal Products; Shanghai Future Group; and Form Technologies

On the basis of material, the market covers:

Stainless Steel

Low Alloy Steel

Soft Magnetic Material

Others

On the basis of industry vertical, the market covers:

Automotive, Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Firearms and Defense

Medical and Orthodontics

Others

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Metal Injection Molding Market Overview

2 Global Metal Injection Molding Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Metal Injection Molding Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Metal Injection Molding Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Metal Injection Molding Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region

7 Global Metal Injection Molding Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

8 Metal Injection Molding Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

