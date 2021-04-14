Global Automotive Radar Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2026 by ReportsWeb

Global Automotive Radar Market Research study 2021-2027 enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create potent counter strategies to obtain competitive advantage says a latest research report at ReportsWeb. The Automotive Radar Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The automotive radar market was valued at US$ 5,019.01 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,640.77 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2020–2027

The world is witnessing technological changes in the area of connected car, e-mobility, and autonomous driving. This is likely to provide growth impetus to the automotive radar market as a radar system is one of the key elements in autonomous vehicles, which helps enable safe and consistent vehicle operations. The surging popularity of autonomous vehicles worldwide is expected to boost the sales of radar sensors in the coming years. Governments in many countries are promoting the use of radar technology in automobiles. For instance, in European countries, the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) is encouraging OEMs to implement ADAS in all new cars.

Major Players : Continental AG, Aptiv plc, DENSO Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Veoneer Inc., Nidec Elesys Corporation, and TungThih Electronic Co., Ltd

On the basis of vehicle type, the market covers:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of application, the market covers:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assist

Others

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Automotive Radar Market Overview

2 Global Automotive Radar Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Automotive Radar Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Automotive Radar Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Automotive Radar Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region

7 Global Automotive Radar Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

8 Automotive Radar Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

