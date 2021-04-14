VOD Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2025

Global VOD Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

VOD solutions enable users to watch long-form content on-demand, as opposed to being received through traditional live linear programming. This market insight examines trends driving global VOD growth. VOD can be received as part of cable, satellite, IPTV subscription, or via the Internet through an online video service provider.

Major forces driving this market are reaching audiences on any device, delivering best possible viewer experience, enabling time-shifting view, and unmatched scalability. VOD solutions helps the viewers to reach any connected device, offering a key competitive advantage in terms of consumer reach despite of various challenges involved such as diversified bit rates, operating systems, digital rights management (DRM) and multiple screen formats. As customers want to acquire large number of programs, they demand for high quality videos and this is where an emergence of OTT and IPTV occur.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of VOD market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Netflix, Sky UK Limited, Apple Inc, Amazon Video(VoD), YouTube, Comcast Corporation, Dish Network, Vudu,Inc, Home Box Office, Hulu

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the VOD, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the VOD market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by VOD companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Transactional VOD

Catch-up TV

Subscription VOD

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Household

Commercial

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global VOD market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of VOD market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global VOD players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the VOD with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of VOD submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

