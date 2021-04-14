Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Soaring at 3.0% CAGR to Reach US$ 9,135.95 million by 2027 | Phoenix Products Co., Splash Perfect, Acuro Organics Limited, BEHQ S.L.U., PROXIM sro

Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Research study 2021-2027 enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create potent counter strategies to obtain competitive advantage says a latest research report at ReportsWeb. The Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The swimming pool treatment chemicals market for residential application was valued at US$ 7,229.55 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 9,135.95 million by 2027.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are chemical agents used in water treatment processes. They are synthesized to eliminate micro-organisms of all life stages with sizes. They are created to control the microbial growth in pool water, process water, open cooling systems, down water services, etc. Some of the chemicals are also utilized to balance the PH level, to offer shock treatment, and others. Swimming pool treatment chemicals are typically manufactured in liquid and powder forms as well as in concentrates and ready-to-use formulations. The most commonly employed chemicals in the pool water treatment process include sanitizers, balancers, shocks, algaecides, others.

Major Players : Phoenix Products Co., Splash Perfect, Acuro Organics Limited, BEHQ S.L.U., PROXIM sro, PRODUCTOS QP, SA, Leisurechem, Ecolab, BASF SE, Ercros S.A., and others.

By Product Type:

Sanitizers

Balancers

Shocks

Algaecides

Others

