Ice Cream Market Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecast 2023

The Global Ice Cream Market was valued at $68,072 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $97,301 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Ice cream is dairy product, which is sweetened with either natural sugar or artificial sweeteners. Various ice creams are provided by the companies present in the market, including hard ice cream, soft ice cream, light ice cream, low-fat ice cream, and others. Summer is an undisputed season for the consumption of ice cream and related products. The growth of the ice cream industry is driven by availability of various flavored ice creams. As a result, the ice cream consumers pay a premium price for these products, which in turn increases the revenue of the market.

Rise in disposable income majorly drives the growth of the global ice cream market, especially in the developing economies. In addition, increase in number of convenience stores and increased preference for different flavors fuel the ice cream market growth.

Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed about 40% share of the global ice cream market analysis, in terms of revenue, in 2016. The key players operating in the global ice cream industry are Unilever Group Nestle S.A., General Mills, Inc., Mars, Blue Bell Creameries, Lotte Confectionery, Wells Dairy Inc., Turkey Hill, Mihan Dairy Inc., and Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key Findings of the Ice Cream Market:

Europe is expected to maintain its dominant position in the ice cream market, in terms of value during the forecast period.

The take-home ice cream segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of volume, the artisanal ice cream segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7% during 2017 to 2023.

LAMEA accounted for approximately one-sixth share of the global ice cream market in 2016.

The Asia-Pacific ice cream market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during 2017 to 2023.

North America accounted for approximately one-fourth share in the global ice cream market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.

