Multiple Myeloma Market Size, Epidemiology Analysis, Emerging Drug Uptake and Key Companies Assessment by DelveInsight

(LAS VEGAS, US) The Multiple Myeloma Market size across the 8MM i.e. the United States, Eu5(the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain), China and Japan, was $16.27bn in 2019 and is increasing with a modest CAGR during the study period (2017-2030), according to DelveInsight, a leading company in healthcare analytics and consulting.

The market size for Multiple Myeloma therapies will increase dramatically by 2030 due to the arrival of upcoming therapies that will carve out niche roles in the drug landscape. DelveInsight’s latest report on Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Market indicates that the impressive growth in market size is due to the rise in incident cases of Multiple Myeloma in 8MM, incorporation of immune-therapies in treatment landscape increased patient adherence and adoption of newer therapies. Also, rich emerging pipeline, better diagnosis, rising awareness and expected increase in investment in the R&D activities are some additional factors that are going to fuel the market.

Some key highlights from the report:

The total incident cases of Multiple Myeloma

Higher usage of bortezomib based regimen observed across the US, EU5 and JP; Bortezomib + Lenalidomide + dex regimen is the preferred treatment choice in the US and Japan in the first-line compared to Bortezomib + Melphalan ± Prednisone and Bortezomib + dex regimen in EU5. In the case of China, higher usage of thalidomide based regimen found in the first-line setting

Among emerging therapies, Bristol Myers Squibb and Bluebird Bio’s anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Ide-cel, bb2121) is expected to result in significant revenues owing to promising results, one-time dosing and premium pricing in heavily pretreated patients

Key Companies fuelling the Multiple Myeloma market size growth are GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Roche, Janssen Research & Development, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer, Takeda, Amgen, AstraZeneca etc.

Patent expiry of multiple blockbuster drugs like Revlimid, Pomalyst, Darzalex and Kyprolis is on the lines to expire from 2026 onwards, and this will erode the sales value significantly and the market is expected to decline from 2028 onwards due to cumulative impacts of patent expiry.

Though Multiple Myeloma is not common cancer; still, it is the second most diagnosed blood cancer in the United States. It is worth highlighting that it is a heterogeneous haematological malignancy in which epidemiology plays an increasingly important role. Over the past years, intensive clinical and molecular epidemiological research has extended the information about its pathogenesis, risk factors, and prognostic components which aided the approval of new drugs. Despite arduous research endeavors, the etiology remains enigmatic. The untimely or prolonged diagnosis has a severe impact on the clinical course of Multiple myeloma and a negative impact on disease-free survival. It’s an unfortunate fact that approximately 95% of all the Multiple Myeloma cases are diagnosed at distant stages. The report reviews the changing epidemiology and provides the forecasts upto 2030, highlights treatment patterns, and the health disparity observed in important subgroups of Multiple Myeloma.

Multiple myeloma report contains epidemiological analysis segmented as the following:

Total Multiple Myeloma Incident Cases

Total Multiple Myeloma Incident cases by Age Distribution

Total Symptomatic Multiple Myeloma Cases

Cases of Multiple Myeloma by Treatment Line

Gender-specific cases of Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma Market Scenario

The current standard of care of Multiple myeloma treatment includes stem cell transplant, conventional chemotherapy, targeted therapy, surgery, and radiation therapy. Chemotherapies can be given alone or in conjunction with other drugs including corticosteroids, proteasome inhibitors, immune-modulators, and monoclonal antibodies, anti-resorptive agents such as bisphosphonates and NSAIDs, or narcotics. Currently, Lenalidomide is the market leader in multiple myeloma treatment landscape, and usage as monotherapy and also in combination with other therapies can be found across all the settings. Darzalex is also being used by the healthcare experts in combination as doublet, triplet, and quadruplet with existing therapies for the good treatment strategies and better result outcomes and has impacted the MM treatment landscape significantly. Label expansion along with higher usage of Darzalex has translated into higher revenues and expected to generate maximum revenue by 2025 before the competition and expected patent expiry would erode the sales value. At present, among the IMid’s agents, Revlimid dominates the Multiple Myeloma market in the 8MM, where it is included in all lines of Multiple Myeloma therapy either as monotherapy or in combination with other drugs. In 2017, Revlimid generated a revenue of USD 7,140 million in the 8MM. Despite the loss of patent exclusivity among the major markets and approval of other potential pipeline candidates, it will continue to maintain a strong presence during the forecast period as a molecule. The novel emerging therapies are expected to bring a paradigm shift in the Multiple Myeloma treatment landscape by catering to larger unmet needs.

Report includes exhaustive analysis of Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies

Idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel): Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio

Venetoclax (Venclexta, Venclyxto): AbbVie

JNJ-68284528 LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528): Janssen Research and Development

Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Novartis

Melflufen (melphalan flufenamide): Oncopeptides

Cetrelimab (JNJ-63723283): Janssen Research and Development

REGN5458: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Iberdomide: Celgene

NY-ESO-1 C259 T Cells: GlaxoSmithKline

Braftovi (encorafenib): Pfizer

JCARH125: Celgene Corporation

Felzartamab (MOR202): I-Mab Biopharma

Chidamide (Epidaza): Shenzhen Chipscreen Bioscience

The past couple of decades have shown vast changes in the treatment landscape of Multiple Myeloma, starting with the use of stem cells trailed by the availability of novel treatments such as immunomodulators and proteasome inhibitors that have transformed the natural history of the indication, leading to increased survival times. Ongoing advancements in emerging Novel therapies such as CAR-T cell and monoclonal antibodies are showing promising results in treating multiple myeloma patients and are also expected to drive the growth of the market. Recent years have witnessed an influx of several pharma companies exploring the Multiple Myeloma market through novel targets and therapies. Although the emerging pipeline candidates will reduce the gaps however, the opportunities will still remain. As a ray of hope, the launch of new drugs have extended the median overall survival of Multiple Myeloma patients to 4-6 years; however the stark reality is that the ten year survival rate is 3%. The long term burden of the therapies makes life pretty difficult for the patients. There is a dire need for a permanent cure. Another hurdle is the existing expensive treatment options that create a barrier for the aged uninsured population to get hold of costly therapies. The factors like drug-induced toxicities, differences in clinical care, access to the therapies in real-world settings are the observed gaps between trial-based and real-world outcomes. DelveInsight believes that the Multiple Myeloma market is an attractive prospect for the companies due to the high unmet needs and low regulatory hurdles.

Scope of the Multiple Myeloma Report

Geography Covered : 8MM – The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, and Chine.

: 8MM – The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, and Chine. Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical).

: By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical). Companies Covered : GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Roche, Janssen Research & Development, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer, Takeda, Amgen, AstraZeneca, and several others.

: GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Roche, Janssen Research & Development, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer, Takeda, Amgen, AstraZeneca, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis,

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis, Case Studies

KOL’s Views

Analyst’s View

The Multiple Myeloma Marketed drugs covered report are:

Sarclisa (Isatuximab): Sanofi

Darzalex (Daratumumab): Janssen Research and Development

Empliciti (Elotuzumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb and AbbVie

Velcade (bortezomib): Takeda

Pomalyst (Pomalidomide): Celgene Corporation

Revlimid (Lenalidomide): Celgene Corporation

Farydak (panobinostat): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Kyprolis (Carfilzomib): Amgen

Ninlaro (ixazomib): Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Blenrep (Belantamab Mafodotin): GlaxoSmithKline

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Multiple Myeloma 3 KOL Views 4 SWOT Analysis of Multiple Myeloma 5 Multiple Myeloma Market Overview at a Glance 6 Disease Background and Overview: Multiple Myeloma 7 Diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma 8 Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 The United States Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology 10 EU-5 Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology 11 Japan Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology 12 China Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology 13 Multiple Myeloma Treatment 14 Unmet Needs in the Multiple Myeloma Market 15 Patient Journey of Multiple Myeloma 16 Key Endpoints of Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trials 17 Multiple Myeloma Marketed Therapies 18 Multiple Myeloma Emerging Therapies 19 Multiple Myeloma 8 Major Market Analysis 20 8MM Multiple Myeloma Market Size 21 The United States Multiple Myeloma Market Size 22 EU-5 Multiple Myeloma Market Size 23 Japan Multiple Myeloma Market Size 24 China Multiple Myeloma Market Size 25 Market Access and Reimbursement of Multiple Myeloma (MM) Therapies 26 Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers 27 Multiple Myeloma Market Barriers 28 Appendix 29 DelveInsight Capabilities 30 Disclaimer 31 About DelveInsight

