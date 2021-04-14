Hemorrhoids Market: Analysis, Pipeline, Treatment, Epidemiology by DelveInsight | Citius Pharmaceutical, Edesa Biotech and Others

(Albany, US) Delveinsight has launched a new report on “Hemorrhoids Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030”

DelveInsight’s “ Hemorrhoids Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hemorrhoids, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hemorrhoids market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key Hemorrhoids facts:

The prevalence of hemorrhoids has been estimated at 4.4 percent of U.S. adults, with the highest prevalence in those between 45 and 65 years of age. In the United States, up to one third of the 10 million people with hemorrhoidsseek medical treatment, resulting in 1.5 million related prescriptions per year. The prevalenceof symptomatic hemorrhoids is estimated at 4.4% in the general population.

Scope of the Hemorrhoids Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Hemorrhoids, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Hemorrhoids epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Hemorrhoids are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Hemorrhoids market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Hemorrhoids market

Hemorrhoids, also called piles, are swollen and inflamed veins around your anus or in your lower rectum. Hemorrhoids are common in both men and women and affect about 1 in 20 Americans. About half of adults older than age 50 have hemorrhoids.

The most likely reasons that a person gets hemorrhoids are strain during bowel movements, sitting on the toilet for long periods of time, have chronic constipation or diarrhea, low fiber diet foods, pregnancy is also a reason, lifting heavy objects. Hemorrhoids are very common. Nearly three out of four adults will have hemorrhoids from time to time.

There are two types of hemorrhoids i.e. external hemorrhoids, which form under the skin around the anus and internal hemorrhoids, which form in the lining of the anus and lower rectum.

The symptoms of hemorrhoids depend on the type i.e. in external hemorrhoids symptoms such as anal itching, tender lumps near anus, anal ache or pain, especially when sitting can occur. While in the case of internal hemorrhoids bleeding of the lumps may occur or a hemorrhoid that has fallen through anal opening, called prolapse can be also seen.

Some of the Hemorrhoids Companies Covered:

Citius Pharmaceutical

Edesa Biotech

And Many Others

Hemorrhoids Drugs Covered:

Hydrocortisone acetate and lidocaine hydrochloride

EB02

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Hemorrhoids Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Hemorrhoids Hemorrhoids: Market Overview at a Glance Hemorrhoids: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Hemorrhoids Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Hemorrhoids Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Hemorrhoids: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Hemorrhoids KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/hemorrhoids-market

