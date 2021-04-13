Sell Side Platform Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2027 Key Players AppLovin, AppNexus (Xandr Inc.), AdMaven, Chartboost, Google LLC (Doubleclick)

The sell-side platform is also known as supply-side platform. It is a technology platform which allow the digital out-of-home media owners and web publishers to handle their advertising inventory, fill it with necessary services such as receive revenue and ads.

The “Global Sell Side Platform Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sell side platform market with detailed market segmentation -heating, cooling, ventilation, implementation, and geography. The global sell side platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sell side platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players of Sell Side Platform Market:

AppLovin, AppNexus (Xandr Inc.), AdMaven, Chartboost, Google LLC (Doubleclick), OpenX, ONE by AOL (Verizon Media), PubMatic, Inc., Rubicon Project, SmartyAds

Growing scope of IoT based applications is stimulating the large enterprises to take benefit of supply-side platform and thus driving the growth of sell side platform market. In addition to this, steps by government bodies to encourage SMEs in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the sell side platform market.

The global sell side platform market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, and application. Based on component, the sell side platform market is segmented into software, services. Based on organization size, the sell side platform market is segmented into SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of application, the sell side platform market is segmented into online advertising, bidding.

