Global Gas Phase Filtration Market, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2026

Latest published market study on Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Size, Share, Industry Report with + data Tables, Pie Chart, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis and growth factors validated with Viewpoints extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. Revenue for Gas Phase Filtration Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2021 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Gas Phase Filtration Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the gas phase filtration market are Camfil, American Air Filter Company Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, CLARCOR Industrial Air, Bry-Air Inc., PURAFIL INC., Circul-aire Inc., KCWW, ProMark Associates Inc., Tri-Dim Filter Corporation, Koch Filter, Filtration Group Corporation, North American Filter Corporation, Cosmos Air Purification, Troy Filters Ltd., Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd., Pure Air Filtration LLC, and MayAir Group.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Outlook:

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of corrosive air in the environment and the drastic effects of it on human health, with these factors comes the need for gas phase filtration.

Gas phase filtration is a method of purifying the air present in the surroundings of the filter. Filter media are installed inside these filters which are made up of activated carbon or sodium permanganates, which are most widely, accepted filters. They are in the form of pellets and require timely replacement after it has reached its limit of absorption of impurities.

During the Great smog of Delhi, the pollutants in the air reached levels far beyond acceptable parameters and the air quality index of Delhi reaches to hazardous levels (500+) during the months of October to December, due to the difficulty faced in dispersal of pollutants due to the cold weather, burning of crackers during Diwali, the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 particulate matter also reached threatening levels of 999 micrograms per cubic meter, of which the safe limits are around 60 and 100 respectively. These events of impurities in the air around the capital region of India are expected to significantly affect the growth of the market and are expected to positively impact it.

Market Drivers:

Awareness about the quality of air and effects of quality of air on human health are factors expected to drive the need for gas phase filtration in the market

Stringent regulations set by the government regarding the emissions of gases in the environment is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stagnant economic development in the production segments of factories is a restraining factor for the market growth as the demand for gas phase filtration is heavily dependent on the development of factories and production

Absence or lack of appropriate economic conditions affecting the return on investments is also expected to restrain the market growth

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

