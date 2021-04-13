Aramid Fiber Market to Set Phenomenal Growth in Key Regions by 2026 | DowDuPont, Bally Ribbon Mills, BlackSun Partners

Latest published market study on Global Aramid Fiber Market Size, Share, Industry Report with + data Tables, Pie Chart, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis and growth factors validated with Viewpoints extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. Revenue for Aramid Fiber Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2021 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Aramid Fiber Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Global Aramid Fiber Market Outlook:

Global Aramid Fiber Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.19 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to their unique properties and wide variety of applications in a number of industries.

Aramid fiber is a synthetic fiber, whose characteristics include heat resistance, strength, light-weight in nature. These characteristics help in their applications in a number of different products, and as substitute to steel and asbestos. Its main applications can be found in aerospace & defense, security (body armor), and others.

According to CIRFS European Man-Made Fibres Association, China was the largest producer of fibre (45458 kiloton) worldwide followed by India (5666 kiloton), this trend of production of fibre from the south asia region is expected to continue into the forecast period and the production of fibre is expected to be dominated by the asia-pacific region.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the aramid fiber market are DowDuPont, TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., HYOSUNG, Kolon Industries Inc., Huvis, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.Ltd., Solvay, KERMEL, China National Bluestar (Group) CoLtd., TAEKWANG Industrial Co. ltd., Aramid Hpm LLC, FIBERMAX COMPOSITES, Bally Ribbon Mills, BlackSun Partners, Clarasonic.com, c-m-p gmbh, Coast-Line International, Composites One, Coats Group plc, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Vectorply.

Market Drivers:

Increased need for lightweight and effective material from the defense and security industry is expected to drive the market growth

Due to their unique and benefitting capabilities they can be used as a substitute for steel, with their characteristics as being cheaper and stronger than steel on an average. This factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost for research and development and any advancements in the market is expected to restrain the market growth

Due to the non-biodegradable nature of these fibers, the market growth is expected to be restrained

The Aramid Fiber Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type Para-Aramid Fiber Meta-Aramid Fiber

By Application Security & Protection Frictional Materials Industrial Filtration Optical Fibers Rubber Reinforcement Tire Reinforcement Electrical Insulation Others



Aramid Fiber Market Competitive Analysis:

Global aramid fiber market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

