Lithium Chemical Market 2021 Will Grow at CAGR of 35.1% Global Industry Insights, Trend And Demand, Forecast To 2027| Galaxy Resources Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Livent

Global Lithium Chemical Market Outlook:

Lithium chloride is a solid substance that has an immense capacity to grasp water and thus it become useful for air-conditioning purposes and as an anti-freezing agent. Lithium is hugely reactive because of its electron configuration. It has a single valence electron in the second shell which is easily released to create new compounds and bonds.

Global lithium chemicals market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited, SQM S.A., Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd, SICHUAN BRIVO LITHIUM MATERIALS CO., LTD., Lithium Americas Corp., Pilbara Minerals, Neometals Ltd, Millennial Lithium, Tianqi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd., Nemaska Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., Talison Lithium Pty Ltd, Mody Chemi-Pharma Limited, SOVEMA GROUP S.p.A., Altura Mining, Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, ProChem, Inc International and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation.

Segmentation: Global Lithium Chemicals Market

Global lithium chemicals market is segmented into four notable segments on the basis of type, grade, application and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, lithium hydroxide, lithium fluoride, lithium bromide and others In January 2019, Pilbara Minerals have signed an agreement with POSCO, a South Korean based steel manufacturing company, in order to increase the production capacity of POSCO’s lithium capacity. Pilbara is planning to expand their mine so as to supply Lithium concentrate to POSCO. With this move, the company will gain a huge name in the market

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into industrial grade, battery grade and others In August 2019, Altura Mining announces that they had signed an agreement to supply lithium to Chinese battery maker Guangdong Weihua Corp. According to this the company will supply 50,000 dry metric tonnes of lithium concentrate to Guangdong Weihua Corp. Through this the company will be able to expand its product portfolio in the market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into battery, lubricant, aluminium smelting & alloy, air treatment, medical, glass &ceramics, metallurgy, polymer, greases and others In August 2019, SQM S.A. has started committing to meet the challenge of electromobility sustainable center around carbon, water and energy footprints. It will help the company to meet the growing demand of lithium ion batteries in the market

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, electronics and electricals, transportation, medical, power plants and others In January 2019, Millennial Lithium has extracted lithium carbonate from their Pastos Grandes project, which is located in Argentina. As per the process test conducted by SGS Canada Inc., the brine produced from Pastos Grandes project yielded more than 99.5% lithium carbonate. The obtained product can be used in various grades of batteries. With this, the company will be able to generate huge revenue by selling their lithium carbonate products



Focal Points of the Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report gives a detailed account of the key manufacturers, market segments, product scope, product range, forecast period, and application landscape.

Executive Summary: This chapter focuses on the market growth rate, significant market drivers and restraints, current market trends, and competitive outlook.

Regional Analysis: This section delves into the latest import and export trends of the market, production and consumption ratio, the leading market players in each region, and revenue generation.

Manufacturers’ Portfolio: Complete portfolios of all the local and global manufacturers, along with the SWOT analysis, production value and capacity, product catalogue, and other important details of their businesses, constitute this section of the report.

Research Methodology: Global Lithium Chemicals Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Distributors, Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

