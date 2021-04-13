Travel Irons Market: Opportunity Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Growth And Forecast By End-Use Industry 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Travel Irons Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Ease of use and carrying for leisure and business travelers drive the global market for the travel irons. Along with this, it is an inexpensive alternative to ordinary irons and also includes innovative features, which raises the demand for travel irons globally.

While a few challenges are also faced by global travel irons, which restrain their market growth. Many hotels have started offering irons to their customers, which restricts the demand for travel irons. Additionally, the travel irons are not as efficient as the ordinary or conventional irons, which again hamper their market demand. Another factor that is restraining the market growth for travel irons is the presence of innovative wrinkle-free fabrics, increased use of casual clothing that does not require ironing, and the preference for carrying travel-friendly clothes during leisure travel. The frequency of purchase of irons is very low because these devices are meant for long-term use and last for 8-9 years, which acts as a major barrier for the growth of the global market for travel irons. Less frequent purchases make it difficult for marketers to build brand loyalty.

However, the growing demand for cordless travel irons, changing lifestyle, ease of doing facility, temperature setting feature, increasing disposable income are providing several growth opportunities for the global manufacturers of the travel irons.

The key market players profiled in the report include Conair, Usha, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips, Russell Hobbs, Rowenta, Korjo, Sunbeam Products, Swan Brand, Smartek USA, Morphy Richards, Wilko Retail, Bharat Light Machine, Fabiano, and NACCO Industries.

Regional Analysis – North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has a varied impact on the electronic goods industry.

Some electronic goods, like several medical devices and artificial intelligence, are not suffering due to the Corona Virus outbreak, while others, like travel irons, are suffering from the impact of COVID-19.

The supply chain disruption and halt in the export-import activities across the globe, majorly affect the production and supply of the travel irons and other electronic goods.

The global electronic industry is witnessing a logistics slowdown and unavailability of the workforce.

Also, travel irons’ highest demand was from the leisure travel and business travel industry, both of which are massively hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, thereby negatively affecting the demand for travel irons.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Less than 1LB

Above 1LB Application Specialty Retailers

Department Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Discount Stores

