Aquafeed Market Proceeds To Witness Huge Growth Over Analysis Period by 2022

Aquafeed Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, by 2022″, the market is poised to reach $155 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 13.2% during 2016 and 2022. The fish and mollusks end use segment accounted for more than three-fourth of the total aquafeed consumption. China and Indonesia collectively held more than 75% share of the Asia-Pacific aquafeed market in 2015.

Aquafeed is a compounded meal that consists of various raw materials and additives, which provide nourishment and enhances the overall growth & productivity of aquatic animals. The world aquafeed market is expected to grow at a considerable rate due to rising seafood consumption, increasing consumer concerns, and regulatory pressure to maintain high quality of fishes to avoid any outbreak of diseases (salmonella, botulism, melioidosis). Furthermore, worldwide industrialization of seafood processing and packaging is expected to boost the growth of this market with rising commercialization of seafood across rural and urban regions. However, factors such as increasing raw material prices (fish meal, fish oil, wheat barley) and stringent regulatory structures formulated for manufacturing aquafeed additives, would further hinder the market growth.

Download Sample Copy Of [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1193

The fish and mollusks end use segments together dominated the aquafeed market, and are estimated to grow at a CAGRs of 13.1% and 13.3%, respectively. Around half of the fish feed was consumed by carps and salmon collectively in 2015. The increasing per capita consumption of fish is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to surging demand for seafood and protein rich diets, fueling the growth of the aquafeed market.

The Asia-Pacific and LAMEA aquafeed market would offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period, owing to increase seafood consumption, food safety concerns and rise in disposable income. In the Asia-Pacific market, China is the major aquafeed producer followed by Indonesia, Thailand, and India. In LAMEA, South Africa and Brazil would exhibit a high CAGR of 15.2% and 14.2% (value terms), respectively. The European Union enforces the aquafeed industry in Brazil, which is a major exporter of seafood to Europe, to opt for better & safe feed additives and raw materials, thereby fueling the growth of this market.

The Asia-Pacific and LAMEA aquafeed market would offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period, owing to increase seafood consumption, food safety concerns and rise in disposable income. In the Asia-Pacific market, China is the major aquafeed producer followed by Indonesia, Thailand, and India. In LAMEA, South Africa and Brazil would exhibit a high CAGR of 15.2% and 14.2% (value terms), respectively. The European Union enforces the aquafeed industry in Brazil, which is a major exporter of seafood to Europe, to opt for better & safe feed additives and raw materials, thereby fueling the growth of this market.

Key findings of the study:

Crustaceans is projected to be the fastest growing segment in world aquafeed market registering a CAGR of 13.7% (value terms) during 2016 and 2022.

Amino acids is projected to be the fastest growing additive segment in world aquafeed additives registering a CAGR of 7.9%.

Carps held 39.9% market share in the fish feed segment in 2015.

Asia-Pacific is projected to occupy the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0%.

China would continue to lead the aquafeed market throughout the forecast period and is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.8%.

Brazil held about 20% share in the LAMEA region in 2015, whereas South Africa intends to grow in the future with a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

To know more about the report, visit the website at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aquafeed-market

The key players profiled in the world aquafeed market include, AllerAqua A/S, Cargill, Inc., Beneo GmbH, Biomar A/S, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Alltech Inc., Biomin GmbH, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Nutreco N.V., and Coppens International B.V.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com