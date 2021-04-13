Global Polymer Clay Market: Growth Opportunity, Segments, Trends By Types And Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Polymer Clay Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The ability of polymer clay to be molded into endless forms coupled with acclaimed benefits to play with clay, like improving creativity, dexterity, and essential skills, drives the market for the polymer clay. In addition to this, parents have started to invest in educational toys for the cognitive development of their children, along with which, great emphasis by schools and educational institutes in play-based or activity learning, contributes to the growing sales of the polymer clay.

The polymer clay serves as a sustainable raw material for manufacturing attractive jewelry at relatively low costs, which in turn is increasing demand for cheap jewelry products among the middle-income population group. Another major factor that leads to an increased demand for polymer clay is the significant presence of social networking platforms. The millennial artists share their art & craft online, sell them, and even create teaching videos to help others learn, thereby propelling the market growth of the polymer clay, globally. Furthermore, increased modernization, growing interests in art & craft, and rising disposable income also fuel the market for this product.

On the contrary, the growing use of digital entertainment & smart technology at an early age has hindered the sales of polymer clay-based toys, thereby causing a threat to this market.

Although polymer clays are certified as non-toxic products, there are a few guidelines that are to be followed while using them because there can be a potential danger and risk of accidents associated with polymer clays, which is a challenging factor for this market.

However, increasing investments in research & development, developing innovative products, finding new uses, producing vibrant colors, and improving marketing strategies can create new opportunities for the global polymer clay market.

The key market players profiled in the report include Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG, American Art Clay Co. Inc., Craft Polymers, Polyform Products Company, Levine Leichtman, The Clay and Paint Factory, Van Aken International, Viva Decor, Makin’s USA, Linecross, and Laguna Clay Company

Regional Analysis – North America (U.S., Canadaand Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a varied impact on the global polymer clay market.

The maximum sales for the polymer clay were accorded from the brick and mortar retail stores, which are shut down in almost all the countries.

Major end-users being the educational institutes, playschools, industries, and others are all shut amid the ongoing Corona outbreak, hindering the sales of polymer clay.

The manufacturing units are facing problems of logistics slowdown, disruption in the supply chain, lack of raw material because of lockdown, and halt on import-export activities.

However, online sales are not having a negative impact because people sitting back at home are getting involved in art & craft activities and are finding online retail platforms a convenient place to shop.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product Form Solid

Liquid End-Use Residential

Commercial

Industrial Application Jewelry Making

Arts & Sculpture Making

Manufacturing of Toys & Novelty Items

Crockery & Ceramic Products

Others Distribution Channel Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global polymer clay industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global polymer clay market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global polymer clay market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global polymer clay market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

