Current Scenario of Flame Retardant Clothing Market Is Growing In Huge Demand In 2020-2027, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Flame Retardant Clothing Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The demand forflame retardant clothing isincreasingwith the surge of oil&petroleum industry,construction industry and,others where the chances of hazardous fire are probable. The industries are inclined towards providing a safe work environment and reducing the employee turnover rate. FR clothes are made up of the fibers treated by chemicals such as bromine, chlorine, phosphorus, nitrogen, ammonium phosphate, and others to provide self-extinguishing properties to the fabric. The FR clothing is available in various types such as high visibility, rainwear and base layer. The high visibility clothing ensures that the person is visible and easily spottedin their clothes, mainly used in oil and gas industries, airports, railway and, highways.

Theseclothing are available in plethora optionslike bibs,t-shirts,jackets, and many more. The rainwear clothing makes it feasible for the workers to work in the rainy and stormy weather without any injury and protects from cold-related illnesses.The base layer is more comfortable and suitable for every type of temperature, protecting from heat-related illness, and maintaining temperature control.

The key market players profiled in the report include 3M,Carhartt, Kimberly-Clark Bulwark, Honeywell international Inc., Ansell, National Safety Apparel, Lakeland Industries, Cintas, and Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing.

Regional Analysis – North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

In the COVID-19 pandemic scenario, the demand forflame retardant PPE kit has rapidly increasedfor attaining protection against the widespread coronavirus as well as other hazards. The global supply chain has been disrupted due to the export and import restrictions adopted by various countries. However, the domestic production of FR clothing has increased in several parts of the world to cover the gap between demand and supply. The key players such as DuPont have launched the FR face coverings for enhanced protection of workers against COVID-19 exposure.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type High Visibility

Rainwear

Base Layers Industry Vertical Oil& Petroleum Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Construction Industry

Others Distribution Offline Channel

Direct B2B

Online channel

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the flame retardant clothing market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the flame retardant clothing market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the flame retardant clothing market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global flame retardant clothing market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

