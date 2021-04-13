Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2027

Global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market would reach $14.8 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2016 to 2022, according to a new report published by Allied Market Research. Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICDs) segment is expected to dominate the global CHF treatment devices market throughout the forecast period. North America is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths share of the CHF treatment devices.

The major factors boosting the market growth include the growing incidence of heart failures, technological advancements in CHF treatment devices, and increasing adoption rates for these devices. In addition, rising incidence of diabetes, atherosclerosis, strokes, hypertension, and others due to faulty lifestyle habits such as unhealthy dietary habits, lack of physical activity, and smoking, among others are the leading causes of congestive heart failure. Rising geriatric population base is expected to fuel the prevalence of congestive heart failures thereby augmenting the market growth. Presence of huge unmet medical needs and rising emphasis on early intervention and primary prevention of heart failures are also anticipated to drive the demand for these devices. However, high cost of these devices and unfavorable reimbursement scenario in the emerging countries are some of the factors that restrict the market growth.

Geographically, North America accounted for the majority of the share in the CHF treatment devices market in 2015, and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. This was mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of heart failures, presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and adoption of advanced CHF treatment devices in the North American countries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period, owing to ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of cardiac disorders in these regions.

The Major Key Players Are:

Abiomed, Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Heart Ware International, Inc.

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Reliant Heart Inc.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Key Findings of the CHF Market:

In 2015, ICDs accounted for almost one-third of the overall market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The VADs segment is likely to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 11.9%, owing to the innovation and miniaturization of devices.

North America accounted for over 40% share of the global CHF treatment devices market in 2015.

The U.S. is projected to maintain its lead in the CHF treatment devices market until 2022.

China and Japan are the major shareholders in the Asia-Pacific region, jointly accounting for almost half of share in the Asia-Pacific market.

