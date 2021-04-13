Angle Valves Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027| | Emerson Electric Co, GEKO Fluid Control GmbH, Watos

“

The report titled Global Angle Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Angle Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Angle Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Angle Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Angle Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Angle Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Angle Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Angle Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Angle Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Angle Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Angle Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Angle Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Emerson Electric Co, GEKO Fluid Control GmbH, Watos, Fanovo Industries, Azbil Corporation, NIBCO Inc, Genebre, SCHELL, Honeywell, Fujikin, OPW (Dover), HEROSE, BHDT GmbH, Amico, Guangdong HENT Technology Co, Hansbo, Shanghai Sansheng, Zhuji Xinba Valve Co, Zhejiang Longda Water Technology Co

Market Segmentation by Product: Manual

Pneumatic

Electromagnetic



Market Segmentation by Application: Gases Regulation

Vacuum Regulation

Steam Regulation

Water Regulation

Aggressive Fluids Regulation

Oil Regulation

Others



The Angle Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Angle Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Angle Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Angle Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Angle Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Angle Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Angle Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Angle Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Angle Valves Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Angle Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Manual

1.2.3 Pneumatic

1.2.4 Electromagnetic

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Angle Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Gases Regulation

1.3.3 Vacuum Regulation

1.3.4 Steam Regulation

1.3.5 Water Regulation

1.3.6 Aggressive Fluids Regulation

1.3.7 Oil Regulation

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Angle Valves Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Angle Valves Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Angle Valves Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Angle Valves Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Angle Valves Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Angle Valves Industry Trends

2.4.2 Angle Valves Market Drivers

2.4.3 Angle Valves Market Challenges

2.4.4 Angle Valves Market Restraints

3 Global Angle Valves Sales

3.1 Global Angle Valves Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Angle Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Angle Valves Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Angle Valves Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Angle Valves Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Angle Valves Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Angle Valves Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Angle Valves Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Angle Valves Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Angle Valves Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Angle Valves Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Angle Valves Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Angle Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Angle Valves Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Angle Valves Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Angle Valves Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Angle Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Angle Valves Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Angle Valves Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Angle Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Angle Valves Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Angle Valves Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Angle Valves Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Angle Valves Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Angle Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Angle Valves Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Angle Valves Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Angle Valves Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Angle Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Angle Valves Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Angle Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Angle Valves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Angle Valves Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Angle Valves Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Angle Valves Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Angle Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Angle Valves Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Angle Valves Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Angle Valves Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Angle Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Angle Valves Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Angle Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Angle Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Angle Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Angle Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Angle Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Angle Valves Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Angle Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Angle Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Angle Valves Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Angle Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Angle Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Angle Valves Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Angle Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Angle Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Angle Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Angle Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Angle Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Angle Valves Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Angle Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Angle Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Angle Valves Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Angle Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Angle Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Angle Valves Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Angle Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Angle Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Angle Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Angle Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Angle Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Angle Valves Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Angle Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Angle Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Angle Valves Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Angle Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Angle Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Angle Valves Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Angle Valves Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Angle Valves Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Angle Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Angle Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Angle Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Angle Valves Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Angle Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Angle Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Angle Valves Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Angle Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Angle Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Angle Valves Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Angle Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Angle Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Angle Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Angle Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Angle Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Angle Valves Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Angle Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Angle Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Angle Valves Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Angle Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Angle Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Angle Valves Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Angle Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Angle Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Emerson Electric Co

12.1.1 Emerson Electric Co Corporation Information

12.1.2 Emerson Electric Co Overview

12.1.3 Emerson Electric Co Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Emerson Electric Co Angle Valves Products and Services

12.1.5 Emerson Electric Co Angle Valves SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Emerson Electric Co Recent Developments

12.2 GEKO Fluid Control GmbH

12.2.1 GEKO Fluid Control GmbH Corporation Information

12.2.2 GEKO Fluid Control GmbH Overview

12.2.3 GEKO Fluid Control GmbH Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GEKO Fluid Control GmbH Angle Valves Products and Services

12.2.5 GEKO Fluid Control GmbH Angle Valves SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 GEKO Fluid Control GmbH Recent Developments

12.3 Watos

12.3.1 Watos Corporation Information

12.3.2 Watos Overview

12.3.3 Watos Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Watos Angle Valves Products and Services

12.3.5 Watos Angle Valves SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Watos Recent Developments

12.4 Fanovo Industries

12.4.1 Fanovo Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fanovo Industries Overview

12.4.3 Fanovo Industries Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Fanovo Industries Angle Valves Products and Services

12.4.5 Fanovo Industries Angle Valves SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Fanovo Industries Recent Developments

12.5 Azbil Corporation

12.5.1 Azbil Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Azbil Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Azbil Corporation Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Azbil Corporation Angle Valves Products and Services

12.5.5 Azbil Corporation Angle Valves SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Azbil Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 NIBCO Inc

12.6.1 NIBCO Inc Corporation Information

12.6.2 NIBCO Inc Overview

12.6.3 NIBCO Inc Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 NIBCO Inc Angle Valves Products and Services

12.6.5 NIBCO Inc Angle Valves SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 NIBCO Inc Recent Developments

12.7 Genebre

12.7.1 Genebre Corporation Information

12.7.2 Genebre Overview

12.7.3 Genebre Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Genebre Angle Valves Products and Services

12.7.5 Genebre Angle Valves SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Genebre Recent Developments

12.8 SCHELL

12.8.1 SCHELL Corporation Information

12.8.2 SCHELL Overview

12.8.3 SCHELL Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SCHELL Angle Valves Products and Services

12.8.5 SCHELL Angle Valves SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 SCHELL Recent Developments

12.9 Honeywell

12.9.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.9.2 Honeywell Overview

12.9.3 Honeywell Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Honeywell Angle Valves Products and Services

12.9.5 Honeywell Angle Valves SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Honeywell Recent Developments

12.10 Fujikin

12.10.1 Fujikin Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fujikin Overview

12.10.3 Fujikin Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Fujikin Angle Valves Products and Services

12.10.5 Fujikin Angle Valves SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Fujikin Recent Developments

12.11 OPW (Dover)

12.11.1 OPW (Dover) Corporation Information

12.11.2 OPW (Dover) Overview

12.11.3 OPW (Dover) Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 OPW (Dover) Angle Valves Products and Services

12.11.5 OPW (Dover) Recent Developments

12.12 HEROSE

12.12.1 HEROSE Corporation Information

12.12.2 HEROSE Overview

12.12.3 HEROSE Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 HEROSE Angle Valves Products and Services

12.12.5 HEROSE Recent Developments

12.13 BHDT GmbH

12.13.1 BHDT GmbH Corporation Information

12.13.2 BHDT GmbH Overview

12.13.3 BHDT GmbH Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 BHDT GmbH Angle Valves Products and Services

12.13.5 BHDT GmbH Recent Developments

12.14 Amico

12.14.1 Amico Corporation Information

12.14.2 Amico Overview

12.14.3 Amico Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Amico Angle Valves Products and Services

12.14.5 Amico Recent Developments

12.15 Guangdong HENT Technology Co

12.15.1 Guangdong HENT Technology Co Corporation Information

12.15.2 Guangdong HENT Technology Co Overview

12.15.3 Guangdong HENT Technology Co Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Guangdong HENT Technology Co Angle Valves Products and Services

12.15.5 Guangdong HENT Technology Co Recent Developments

12.16 Hansbo

12.16.1 Hansbo Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hansbo Overview

12.16.3 Hansbo Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Hansbo Angle Valves Products and Services

12.16.5 Hansbo Recent Developments

12.17 Shanghai Sansheng

12.17.1 Shanghai Sansheng Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shanghai Sansheng Overview

12.17.3 Shanghai Sansheng Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Shanghai Sansheng Angle Valves Products and Services

12.17.5 Shanghai Sansheng Recent Developments

12.18 Zhuji Xinba Valve Co

12.18.1 Zhuji Xinba Valve Co Corporation Information

12.18.2 Zhuji Xinba Valve Co Overview

12.18.3 Zhuji Xinba Valve Co Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Zhuji Xinba Valve Co Angle Valves Products and Services

12.18.5 Zhuji Xinba Valve Co Recent Developments

12.19 Zhejiang Longda Water Technology Co

12.19.1 Zhejiang Longda Water Technology Co Corporation Information

12.19.2 Zhejiang Longda Water Technology Co Overview

12.19.3 Zhejiang Longda Water Technology Co Angle Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Zhejiang Longda Water Technology Co Angle Valves Products and Services

12.19.5 Zhejiang Longda Water Technology Co Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Angle Valves Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Angle Valves Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Angle Valves Production Mode & Process

13.4 Angle Valves Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Angle Valves Sales Channels

13.4.2 Angle Valves Distributors

13.5 Angle Valves Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”