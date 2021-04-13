IoT Edge Devices Market Recent trends and developments, key business strategies and forecast year 2021-2027| Microsoft, Intel, Amazon, Dell EMC, HPE

LOS ANGELES, United States: With the increasing market need and considering COVID-19 pandemic impact, QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global IoT Edge Devices Market Research Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global IoT Edge Devices market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global IoT Edge Devices market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global IoT Edge Devices market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global IoT Edge Devices market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Microsoft, Intel, Amazon, Dell EMC, HPE, Qualcomm, FUJITSU, Google, Cisco, NXP, Huawei, Advantech Market Segment by Product Type: Sensors

Actuators

IoT Gateways

Other Endpoints Market Segment by Application: Wearable Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Smart Homes

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global IoT Edge Devices market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IoT Edge Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IoT Edge Devices market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IoT Edge Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IoT Edge Devices market

TOC

1 IoT Edge Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IoT Edge Devices

1.2 IoT Edge Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global IoT Edge Devices Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sensors

1.2.3 Actuators

1.2.4 IoT Gateways

1.2.5 Other Endpoints

1.3 IoT Edge Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT Edge Devices Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Wearable Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Smart Homes

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global IoT Edge Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global IoT Edge Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global IoT Edge Devices Market by Region

1.5.1 Global IoT Edge Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America IoT Edge Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe IoT Edge Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China IoT Edge Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan IoT Edge Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea IoT Edge Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Taiwan IoT Edge Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global IoT Edge Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global IoT Edge Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 IoT Edge Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global IoT Edge Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers IoT Edge Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 IoT Edge Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 IoT Edge Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest IoT Edge Devices Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of IoT Edge Devices Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global IoT Edge Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America IoT Edge Devices Production

3.4.1 North America IoT Edge Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe IoT Edge Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe IoT Edge Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China IoT Edge Devices Production

3.6.1 China IoT Edge Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan IoT Edge Devices Production

3.7.1 Japan IoT Edge Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea IoT Edge Devices Production

3.8.1 South Korea IoT Edge Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Taiwan IoT Edge Devices Production

3.9.1 Taiwan IoT Edge Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Taiwan IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global IoT Edge Devices Consumption by Region

4.1 Global IoT Edge Devices Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global IoT Edge Devices Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global IoT Edge Devices Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America IoT Edge Devices Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe IoT Edge Devices Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific IoT Edge Devices Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America IoT Edge Devices Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global IoT Edge Devices Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global IoT Edge Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global IoT Edge Devices Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global IoT Edge Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global IoT Edge Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Microsoft

7.1.1 Microsoft IoT Edge Devices Corporation Information

7.1.2 Microsoft IoT Edge Devices Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Microsoft IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Microsoft Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Microsoft Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Intel

7.2.1 Intel IoT Edge Devices Corporation Information

7.2.2 Intel IoT Edge Devices Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Intel IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Intel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Intel Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Amazon

7.3.1 Amazon IoT Edge Devices Corporation Information

7.3.2 Amazon IoT Edge Devices Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Amazon IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Amazon Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Amazon Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Dell EMC

7.4.1 Dell EMC IoT Edge Devices Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dell EMC IoT Edge Devices Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Dell EMC IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Dell EMC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Dell EMC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 HPE

7.5.1 HPE IoT Edge Devices Corporation Information

7.5.2 HPE IoT Edge Devices Product Portfolio

7.5.3 HPE IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 HPE Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 HPE Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Qualcomm

7.6.1 Qualcomm IoT Edge Devices Corporation Information

7.6.2 Qualcomm IoT Edge Devices Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Qualcomm IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Qualcomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 FUJITSU

7.7.1 FUJITSU IoT Edge Devices Corporation Information

7.7.2 FUJITSU IoT Edge Devices Product Portfolio

7.7.3 FUJITSU IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 FUJITSU Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 FUJITSU Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Google

7.8.1 Google IoT Edge Devices Corporation Information

7.8.2 Google IoT Edge Devices Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Google IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Google Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Google Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Cisco

7.9.1 Cisco IoT Edge Devices Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cisco IoT Edge Devices Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Cisco IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Cisco Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Cisco Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 NXP

7.10.1 NXP IoT Edge Devices Corporation Information

7.10.2 NXP IoT Edge Devices Product Portfolio

7.10.3 NXP IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 NXP Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 NXP Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Huawei

7.11.1 Huawei IoT Edge Devices Corporation Information

7.11.2 Huawei IoT Edge Devices Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Huawei IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Huawei Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Huawei Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Advantech

7.12.1 Advantech IoT Edge Devices Corporation Information

7.12.2 Advantech IoT Edge Devices Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Advantech IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Advantech Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Advantech Recent Developments/Updates 8 IoT Edge Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 IoT Edge Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of IoT Edge Devices

8.4 IoT Edge Devices Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 IoT Edge Devices Distributors List

9.3 IoT Edge Devices Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 IoT Edge Devices Industry Trends

10.2 IoT Edge Devices Growth Drivers

10.3 IoT Edge Devices Market Challenges

10.4 IoT Edge Devices Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of IoT Edge Devices by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Taiwan IoT Edge Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of IoT Edge Devices

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of IoT Edge Devices by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of IoT Edge Devices by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of IoT Edge Devices by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of IoT Edge Devices by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of IoT Edge Devices by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of IoT Edge Devices by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of IoT Edge Devices by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of IoT Edge Devices by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

