UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Indemnis, EKOFASTBA S.L., Fruity Chutes

The report titled Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UAV Parachute Recovery Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UAV Parachute Recovery Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Indemnis, EKOFASTBA S.L., Fruity Chutes, Butler Parachute Systems, ParaZero, Galaxy GRS, Drone Rescue Systems GmbH, Skycat, CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas, S.A., Mars Parachutes, UAV Propulsion Tech

Market Segmentation by Product: Load Range: up to 3 kg

Load Range: 3-5 kg

Load Range: 5-15 kg

Load Range: 15-35 kg

Load Range: 35 kg and above



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Military



The UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UAV Parachute Recovery Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Load Range: up to 3 kg

1.2.3 Load Range: 3-5 kg

1.2.4 Load Range: 5-15 kg

1.2.5 Load Range: 15-35 kg

1.2.6 Load Range: 35 kg and above

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Production by Region

2.3.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Industry Trends

2.4.2 UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Drivers

2.4.3 UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Challenges

2.4.4 UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Restraints

3 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales

3.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales in 2020

4.3 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Price by Type

5.3.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Price by Application

6.3.1 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Indemnis

12.1.1 Indemnis Corporation Information

12.1.2 Indemnis Overview

12.1.3 Indemnis UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Indemnis UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Products and Services

12.1.5 Indemnis UAV Parachute Recovery Systems SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Indemnis Recent Developments

12.2 EKOFASTBA S.L.

12.2.1 EKOFASTBA S.L. Corporation Information

12.2.2 EKOFASTBA S.L. Overview

12.2.3 EKOFASTBA S.L. UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 EKOFASTBA S.L. UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Products and Services

12.2.5 EKOFASTBA S.L. UAV Parachute Recovery Systems SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 EKOFASTBA S.L. Recent Developments

12.3 Fruity Chutes

12.3.1 Fruity Chutes Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fruity Chutes Overview

12.3.3 Fruity Chutes UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fruity Chutes UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Products and Services

12.3.5 Fruity Chutes UAV Parachute Recovery Systems SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Fruity Chutes Recent Developments

12.4 Butler Parachute Systems

12.4.1 Butler Parachute Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 Butler Parachute Systems Overview

12.4.3 Butler Parachute Systems UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Butler Parachute Systems UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Products and Services

12.4.5 Butler Parachute Systems UAV Parachute Recovery Systems SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Butler Parachute Systems Recent Developments

12.5 ParaZero

12.5.1 ParaZero Corporation Information

12.5.2 ParaZero Overview

12.5.3 ParaZero UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ParaZero UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Products and Services

12.5.5 ParaZero UAV Parachute Recovery Systems SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 ParaZero Recent Developments

12.6 Galaxy GRS

12.6.1 Galaxy GRS Corporation Information

12.6.2 Galaxy GRS Overview

12.6.3 Galaxy GRS UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Galaxy GRS UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Products and Services

12.6.5 Galaxy GRS UAV Parachute Recovery Systems SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Galaxy GRS Recent Developments

12.7 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH

12.7.1 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Overview

12.7.3 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Products and Services

12.7.5 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH UAV Parachute Recovery Systems SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Recent Developments

12.8 Skycat

12.8.1 Skycat Corporation Information

12.8.2 Skycat Overview

12.8.3 Skycat UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Skycat UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Products and Services

12.8.5 Skycat UAV Parachute Recovery Systems SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Skycat Recent Developments

12.9 CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas, S.A.

12.9.1 CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas, S.A. Corporation Information

12.9.2 CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas, S.A. Overview

12.9.3 CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas, S.A. UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas, S.A. UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Products and Services

12.9.5 CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas, S.A. UAV Parachute Recovery Systems SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas, S.A. Recent Developments

12.10 Mars Parachutes

12.10.1 Mars Parachutes Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mars Parachutes Overview

12.10.3 Mars Parachutes UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Mars Parachutes UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Products and Services

12.10.5 Mars Parachutes UAV Parachute Recovery Systems SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Mars Parachutes Recent Developments

12.11 UAV Propulsion Tech

12.11.1 UAV Propulsion Tech Corporation Information

12.11.2 UAV Propulsion Tech Overview

12.11.3 UAV Propulsion Tech UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 UAV Propulsion Tech UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Products and Services

12.11.5 UAV Propulsion Tech Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Value Chain Analysis

13.2 UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Production Mode & Process

13.4 UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Sales Channels

13.4.2 UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Distributors

13.5 UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

