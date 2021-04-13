L-Glutamic Acid Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co, Evonik

“

The report titled Global L-Glutamic Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global L-Glutamic Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global L-Glutamic Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global L-Glutamic Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global L-Glutamic Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The L-Glutamic Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the L-Glutamic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global L-Glutamic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global L-Glutamic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global L-Glutamic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global L-Glutamic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global L-Glutamic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co, Evonik, Hebei Huayang Biological Technology Co, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Acerblend Ingredients Co., Ltd, Emeishan City Dragon Biological Technology Co, Suzhou Organic Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product: Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Food

Medicine

Feed

Others



The L-Glutamic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global L-Glutamic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global L-Glutamic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the L-Glutamic Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in L-Glutamic Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global L-Glutamic Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global L-Glutamic Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global L-Glutamic Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 L-Glutamic Acid Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.4 Industrial Grade

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Medicine

1.3.4 Feed

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global L-Glutamic Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 L-Glutamic Acid Industry Trends

2.4.2 L-Glutamic Acid Market Drivers

2.4.3 L-Glutamic Acid Market Challenges

2.4.4 L-Glutamic Acid Market Restraints

3 Global L-Glutamic Acid Sales

3.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top L-Glutamic Acid Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top L-Glutamic Acid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top L-Glutamic Acid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top L-Glutamic Acid Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top L-Glutamic Acid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top L-Glutamic Acid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top L-Glutamic Acid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top L-Glutamic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by L-Glutamic Acid Sales in 2020

4.3 Global L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top L-Glutamic Acid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top L-Glutamic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by L-Glutamic Acid Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global L-Glutamic Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global L-Glutamic Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global L-Glutamic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global L-Glutamic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global L-Glutamic Acid Price by Type

5.3.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global L-Glutamic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global L-Glutamic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global L-Glutamic Acid Price by Application

6.3.1 Global L-Glutamic Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global L-Glutamic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America L-Glutamic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe L-Glutamic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific L-Glutamic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America L-Glutamic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa L-Glutamic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa L-Glutamic Acid Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa L-Glutamic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa L-Glutamic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ajinomoto

12.1.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ajinomoto Overview

12.1.3 Ajinomoto L-Glutamic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ajinomoto L-Glutamic Acid Products and Services

12.1.5 Ajinomoto L-Glutamic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Ajinomoto Recent Developments

12.2 Kyowa Hakko Bio Co

12.2.1 Kyowa Hakko Bio Co Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kyowa Hakko Bio Co Overview

12.2.3 Kyowa Hakko Bio Co L-Glutamic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kyowa Hakko Bio Co L-Glutamic Acid Products and Services

12.2.5 Kyowa Hakko Bio Co L-Glutamic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Kyowa Hakko Bio Co Recent Developments

12.3 Evonik

12.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.3.2 Evonik Overview

12.3.3 Evonik L-Glutamic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Evonik L-Glutamic Acid Products and Services

12.3.5 Evonik L-Glutamic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Evonik Recent Developments

12.4 Hebei Huayang Biological Technology Co

12.4.1 Hebei Huayang Biological Technology Co Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hebei Huayang Biological Technology Co Overview

12.4.3 Hebei Huayang Biological Technology Co L-Glutamic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hebei Huayang Biological Technology Co L-Glutamic Acid Products and Services

12.4.5 Hebei Huayang Biological Technology Co L-Glutamic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Hebei Huayang Biological Technology Co Recent Developments

12.5 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

12.5.1 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited Corporation Information

12.5.2 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited Overview

12.5.3 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited L-Glutamic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited L-Glutamic Acid Products and Services

12.5.5 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited L-Glutamic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited Recent Developments

12.6 Acerblend Ingredients Co., Ltd

12.6.1 Acerblend Ingredients Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Acerblend Ingredients Co., Ltd Overview

12.6.3 Acerblend Ingredients Co., Ltd L-Glutamic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Acerblend Ingredients Co., Ltd L-Glutamic Acid Products and Services

12.6.5 Acerblend Ingredients Co., Ltd L-Glutamic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Acerblend Ingredients Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.7 Emeishan City Dragon Biological Technology Co

12.7.1 Emeishan City Dragon Biological Technology Co Corporation Information

12.7.2 Emeishan City Dragon Biological Technology Co Overview

12.7.3 Emeishan City Dragon Biological Technology Co L-Glutamic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Emeishan City Dragon Biological Technology Co L-Glutamic Acid Products and Services

12.7.5 Emeishan City Dragon Biological Technology Co L-Glutamic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Emeishan City Dragon Biological Technology Co Recent Developments

12.8 Suzhou Organic Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd

12.8.1 Suzhou Organic Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.8.2 Suzhou Organic Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd Overview

12.8.3 Suzhou Organic Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd L-Glutamic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Suzhou Organic Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd L-Glutamic Acid Products and Services

12.8.5 Suzhou Organic Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd L-Glutamic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Suzhou Organic Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 L-Glutamic Acid Value Chain Analysis

13.2 L-Glutamic Acid Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 L-Glutamic Acid Production Mode & Process

13.4 L-Glutamic Acid Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 L-Glutamic Acid Sales Channels

13.4.2 L-Glutamic Acid Distributors

13.5 L-Glutamic Acid Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”