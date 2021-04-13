Automotive Power Semiconductor Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2021 – 2027| Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics

LOS ANGELES, United States: With the increasing market need and considering COVID-19 pandemic impact, QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Market Research Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Power Semiconductor market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Power Semiconductor market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Automotive Power Semiconductor market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Power Semiconductor market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Freescale Semiconductor, Robert Bosch GmbH, ON Semiconductor, Nvidia Corporation, Trumpf GmbH, Intel Corporation Market Segment by Product Type: Rectifiers

Voltage Suppressor

Charging Systems Market Segment by Application: Automotive

Industrail

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Power Semiconductor market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Power Semiconductor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Power Semiconductor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Power Semiconductor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Power Semiconductor market

TOC

1 Automotive Power Semiconductor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Power Semiconductor

1.2 Automotive Power Semiconductor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Rectifiers

1.2.3 Voltage Suppressor

1.2.4 Charging Systems

1.3 Automotive Power Semiconductor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrail

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive Power Semiconductor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Power Semiconductor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Automotive Power Semiconductor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Power Semiconductor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Power Semiconductor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Taiwan Automotive Power Semiconductor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automotive Power Semiconductor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Power Semiconductor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Power Semiconductor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Power Semiconductor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Power Semiconductor Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Power Semiconductor Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automotive Power Semiconductor Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Power Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automotive Power Semiconductor Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Power Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automotive Power Semiconductor Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Power Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automotive Power Semiconductor Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Power Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Power Semiconductor Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Power Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Taiwan Automotive Power Semiconductor Production

3.9.1 Taiwan Automotive Power Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Taiwan Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Power Semiconductor Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Power Semiconductor Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Power Semiconductor Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Power Semiconductor Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Infineon Technologies

7.1.1 Infineon Technologies Automotive Power Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Infineon Technologies Automotive Power Semiconductor Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Infineon Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 STMicroelectronics

7.2.1 STMicroelectronics Automotive Power Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.2.2 STMicroelectronics Automotive Power Semiconductor Product Portfolio

7.2.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 NXP Semiconductor

7.3.1 NXP Semiconductor Automotive Power Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.3.2 NXP Semiconductor Automotive Power Semiconductor Product Portfolio

7.3.3 NXP Semiconductor Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 NXP Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 NXP Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Texas Instruments

7.4.1 Texas Instruments Automotive Power Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Texas Instruments Automotive Power Semiconductor Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Texas Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Freescale Semiconductor

7.5.1 Freescale Semiconductor Automotive Power Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.5.2 Freescale Semiconductor Automotive Power Semiconductor Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Freescale Semiconductor Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Freescale Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Freescale Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.6.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Power Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Power Semiconductor Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 ON Semiconductor

7.7.1 ON Semiconductor Automotive Power Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.7.2 ON Semiconductor Automotive Power Semiconductor Product Portfolio

7.7.3 ON Semiconductor Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 ON Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nvidia Corporation

7.8.1 Nvidia Corporation Automotive Power Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nvidia Corporation Automotive Power Semiconductor Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nvidia Corporation Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Nvidia Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nvidia Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Trumpf GmbH

7.9.1 Trumpf GmbH Automotive Power Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Trumpf GmbH Automotive Power Semiconductor Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Trumpf GmbH Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Trumpf GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Trumpf GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Intel Corporation

7.10.1 Intel Corporation Automotive Power Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.10.2 Intel Corporation Automotive Power Semiconductor Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Intel Corporation Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Intel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive Power Semiconductor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Power Semiconductor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Power Semiconductor

8.4 Automotive Power Semiconductor Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Power Semiconductor Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Power Semiconductor Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive Power Semiconductor Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive Power Semiconductor Growth Drivers

10.3 Automotive Power Semiconductor Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive Power Semiconductor Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Power Semiconductor by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Taiwan Automotive Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Power Semiconductor

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Power Semiconductor by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Power Semiconductor by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Power Semiconductor by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Power Semiconductor by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Power Semiconductor by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Power Semiconductor by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Power Semiconductor by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Power Semiconductor by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

