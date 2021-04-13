Neuroblastoma Treatment Market: Industry Analysis, Leading Companies, Pipeline Therapies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Neuroblastoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Neuroblastoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neuroblastoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the Neuroblastoma facts:

According to DelveInsight, total Incident population of Neuroblastoma in the seven major markets were observed to be more than 1,500 in 2017

DelveInsight’s estimate suggest higher incidence of neuroblastoma in the United States, as compared to EU-5 countries and Japan, with 629 Incident population in 2017. Furthermore, the incidence rate of neuroblastoma is increasing at a very slow rate in the United States, has stabilized in the EU5 and in decreasing in Japan for the forecasted period, i.e. 2017–2030.

As per DelveInsight’s analyst, among the European countries, France has the highest Incident population of Neuroblastoma with 156 cases, followed by the United Kingdom which has Incident population of 147 in 2017. On the other hand, Spain has the lowest Incident population of 90 cases in 2017.

Furthermore, according to DelveInsight’s analyst, Japan witnessed more than 250 incident cases of neuroblastoma in 2017.

Scope of the Neuroblastoma Report:

The Neuroblastoma report covers the descriptive overview of Neuroblastoma, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Neuroblastoma epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Neuroblastoma are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Neuroblastoma market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The Neuroblastoma report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Neuroblastoma market

Neuroblastoma is an embryonal malignancy of the sympathetic nervous system arising from neuroblasts (pluripotent sympathetic cells). It is derived from two words i.e. “neuro” means nerves and “blastoma” refers to the tumor affecting the immature or developing cells. It originates in the adrenal medulla and paraspinal or periaortic regions where sympathetic nervous system tissue is present.

Stages of neuroblastoma determine the extent of spread of the tumor in the patients, and the disease is staged on the basis of results of physical exams, imaging tests, and biopsies of the main tumor and other tissues. Staging of neuroblastoma is based on two classification systems: International Neuroblastoma Staging System (INSS) and International Neuroblastoma Risk Group Staging System (INRGSS).

Neuroblastoma is most common in very young children, but it is rare in children over the age of 10 years.

Approximately 1% to 2% of patients with neuroblastoma inherit an increased risk of developing neuroblastoma from their parents.

Some of the Neuroblastoma companies:

Y-MABS Therapeutics Inc

Autolus Therapeutics

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

EUSA Pharma

United Therapeutics Corp

And Many Others

Neuroblastoma Drugs Covered:

Naxitamab

Omburtamab

AUTO6NG

SARTATE

Qarziba

Unituxin

And Many Others

Table of contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Neuroblastoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Neuroblastoma Neuroblastoma: Market Overview at a Glance Neuroblastoma: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Neuroblastoma Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Neuroblastoma Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Neuroblastoma: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Neuroblastoma KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

