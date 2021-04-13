Wireless Mesh Network Market Set to Register 8.3% CAGR During 2021-2026

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

A wireless mesh network (WMN) is a communications network made up of radio nodes organized in a mesh topology. It can also be a form of wireless ad hoc network. A mesh refers to rich interconnection among devices or nodes. Wireless mesh networks often consist of mesh clients, mesh routers and gateways.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Wireless Mesh Network will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Wireless Mesh Network market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 2965.8 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Wireless Mesh Network market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4079.9 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Strix Systems Incorporated, ABB, Cisco Systems, Digi International, Aruba Networks, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Cambium Networks, Synapse Wireless, Vigilent, Firetide, Rajant Corporation, Fluidmesh Networks, ArrowSpan, Concentris Systems

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wireless Mesh Network market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Sub 1 GHz Band

2.4 GHz Band

4.9 GHz Band

5 GHz Band

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Hospitality

Government

Logistics

Mining

Education

Health Care

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireless Mesh Network market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wireless Mesh Network market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Mesh Network players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Mesh Network with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Wireless Mesh Network submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Wireless Mesh Network by Players

4 Wireless Mesh Network by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Strix Systems Incorporated

11.1.1 Strix Systems Incorporated Company Information

11.1.2 Strix Systems Incorporated Wireless Mesh Network Product Offered

11.1.3 Strix Systems Incorporated Wireless Mesh Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Strix Systems Incorporated Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Strix Systems Incorporated Latest Developments

11.2 ABB

11.2.1 ABB Company Information

11.2.2 ABB Wireless Mesh Network Product Offered

11.2.3 ABB Wireless Mesh Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 ABB Main Business Overview

11.2.5 ABB Latest Developments

11.3 Cisco Systems

11.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Information

11.3.2 Cisco Systems Wireless Mesh Network Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco Systems Wireless Mesh Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Cisco Systems Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco Systems Latest Developments

11.4 Digi International

