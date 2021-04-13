Microlearning Platforms Market Soar at 13.5% CAGR to 2026 | Saba Software, Mindtree, Bigtincan, BrainStorm

Global Microlearning Platforms Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Microlearning platforms are designed for HR to corporate learning solutions employed and learning and development departments. These training solutions provide employees with short bursts of focused educational content that fit into a daily workflow and are accessible on any device. Companies can create their own content or access a pre-existing learning content library that includes a mix of video, flashcards, and performance support resources, etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Microlearning Platforms will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Microlearning Platforms market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1262.9 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Microlearning Platforms market will register a 13.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2094.8 million by 2026.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00014030070/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Saba Software, Mindtree, Bigtincan, BrainStorm, Axonify, Ispring, Sponge, SwissVBS, Epignosis, Whatfix, Gameffective (Centrical), Qstream, Allen Interactions, Grovo, Trivantis, Fivel, EdApp, Gnowbe, Verb, EduMe, Float, HandyTrain, MLevel, ExpandShare

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Microlearning Platforms market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

Web Based

The Cloud Based type occupies the largest market share segment and is the fastest growing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Retail

Manufacturing & Logistics

Finance & Insurance

Automotive Retail

Others

Retail occupies the largest application market share, accounting for 30% of all applications. Finance & Insurance is the fastest growing application

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00014030070/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Microlearning Platforms market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Microlearning Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Microlearning Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microlearning Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Microlearning Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Microlearning Platforms Market Size by Players

4 Microlearning Platforms by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Microlearning Platforms Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Saba Software

11.1.1 Saba Software Company Information

11.1.2 Saba Software Microlearning Platforms Product Offered

11.1.3 Saba Software Microlearning Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Saba Software Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Saba Software Latest Developments

11.2 Mindtree

11.2.1 Mindtree Company Information

11.2.2 Mindtree Microlearning Platforms Product Offered

11.2.3 Mindtree Microlearning Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Mindtree Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Mindtree Latest Developments

11.3 Bigtincan

11.3.1 Bigtincan Company Information

11.3.2 Bigtincan Microlearning Platforms Product Offered

11.3.3 Bigtincan Microlearning Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Bigtincan Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Bigtincan Latest Developments

11.4 BrainStorm

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00014030070/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.