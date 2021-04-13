Contract Lifecycle Management System Market Rise at 16.1% CAGR to 2026 | SAP, IBM, Oracle, DocuSign, Coupa, Model N

Global Contract Lifecycle Management System Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Contract lifecycle management (CLM) System helps to organize the meticulous and complex contractual negotiation process between buyers and suppliers. These systems typically manage the entire contract lifecycle, from initial request for proposal (RFP) to later re-negotiations. It comprises of eight vital steps: contract drafting, negotiation, approval, compliance and administration, repository, compliance optimization, retrieval, and renewal, amendments and disposition. Contract lifecycle management (CLM) System ensures adherence to regulations, mitigates risks associated with a contract, protects an organization from incurring a penalty for non-compliance and enhances their decision-making process. Apart from this, it also helps the organization in forming alliances with other firms in order to expand their consumer base.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Contract Lifecycle Management System will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Contract Lifecycle Management System market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1455.1 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Contract Lifecycle Management System market will register a 16.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2642 million by 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SAP, IBM, Oracle, DocuSign, Coupa, Model N, Apttus, Icertis, Conga, Aurigo, Determine, Concord, Optimus BT, Agiloft, Ultria, ContractRoom, ContractWorks, CobbleStone, Contract Logix, Symfact

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Contract Lifecycle Management System market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Cloud Based types occupy the largest market share segment, reaching 83.21%

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Manufacturing

Real Estate

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Government

Others

Retail accounts for 16% of the largest application market share.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contract Lifecycle Management System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Contract Lifecycle Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contract Lifecycle Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contract Lifecycle Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Contract Lifecycle Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Contract Lifecycle Management System Market Size by Players

4 Contract Lifecycle Management System by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Contract Lifecycle Management System Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SAP

11.1.1 SAP Company Information

11.1.2 SAP Contract Lifecycle Management System Product Offered

11.1.3 SAP Contract Lifecycle Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 SAP Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SAP Latest Developments

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 IBM Company Information

11.2.2 IBM Contract Lifecycle Management System Product Offered

11.2.3 IBM Contract Lifecycle Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 IBM Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IBM Latest Developments

11.3 Oracle

11.3.1 Oracle Company Information

11.3.2 Oracle Contract Lifecycle Management System Product Offered

11.3.3 Oracle Contract Lifecycle Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Oracle Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Oracle Latest Developments

11.4 DocuSign

