Third-Party Risk Management Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) is the process of analyzing and controlling risks presented to the company, data, operations and finances by parties other than own company.

Third parties are essential to the company’s strategic and tactical decisions, so it is needed to examine sourcing arrangements throughout the sourcing lifecycle.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Third-Party Risk Management will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Third-Party Risk Management market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 4247.3 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Third-Party Risk Management market will register a 19.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8602 million by 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Bitsight Technologies, Genpact, NAVEX Global, MetricStream, SAI Global, Resolver, Galvanize, IBM, Optiv Security, RapidRatings, RSA, Security (Dell), Venminder, LogicManager

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Third-Party Risk Management market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Financial Controls

Contract Management

Relationship Management

Other

Financial Controls is the largest segment, had a share over 40 percent in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Large Business

SMBs

Large enterprises are dominating the market, with a share over 65%.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Third-Party Risk Management market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Third-Party Risk Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Third-Party Risk Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Third-Party Risk Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Third-Party Risk Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Third-Party Risk Management Market Size by Players

4 Third-Party Risk Management by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Bitsight Technologies

11.1.1 Bitsight Technologies Company Information

11.1.2 Bitsight Technologies Third-Party Risk Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Bitsight Technologies Third-Party Risk Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Bitsight Technologies Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Bitsight Technologies Latest Developments

11.2 Genpact

11.2.1 Genpact Company Information

11.2.2 Genpact Third-Party Risk Management Product Offered

11.2.3 Genpact Third-Party Risk Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Genpact Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Genpact Latest Developments

11.3 NAVEX Global

11.3.1 NAVEX Global Company Information

11.3.2 NAVEX Global Third-Party Risk Management Product Offered

11.3.3 NAVEX Global Third-Party Risk Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 NAVEX Global Main Business Overview

11.3.5 NAVEX Global Latest Developments

11.4 MetricStream

