Furniture Market (Covid-19) Outbreak: Size, Share Production & Consumption Analysis With Forecast To 2025

Furniture Market size was valued at $583,159 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $800,596 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2025. Most of the furniture is manufactured using a variety of materials and is available in different designs. Furniture are movable items such as chairs, beds, cupboards, tables, shelves, or in form of decorative art used at various places. Furniture offer different solutions such as sleeping, dining, seating, and storage function. In commercial spaces, furniture plays an important role in seating arrangements and document storage. Depending on end use, furniture designs can be modified through machine-based processes and handcrafting. The rise in number of small-size houses has encouraged multi-functional furniture, which has facilities for extra storage. It was observed that there is increasing utilization of extra home spaces for an office which has led to a demand for office furniture. The furniture market is highly fragmented due to multiple vendors in both international and regional players. Booming real estate industry in the current scenario is driving the global furniture market. In addition, increase in disposable income has influenced the individual to spend more on comfortable lifestyle, this in turn is expected to provide growth opportunities for the global furniture market. Low-cost furniture producers such as China and Vietnam are also anticipated to drive the growth of the furniture market. However, scarcity of skilled labor, better transportation facilities, and infrastructure facilities may act as a hindrance for the global furniture market.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5147

The global furniture market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, it is classified into RTA, residential, and commercial. The distribution channel comprises supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Based on type, it is classified as RTA, residential, and commercial. In 2017, residential was the leading furniture market segments, due to rise in global economy that has increased the spending capacity of the consumers, which in turn has impelled the sale of branded furniture items in the market. In addition, growing commercial infrastructure and real estate sector has fueled the demand for the residential furniture products across the globe.

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. In 2017, specialty store was the leading segment in the global market, owing to wide range of furniture category that is offered by specialty store. In addition, the increase in income levels and change in lifestyle of consumers are expected to further drive the market growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Furniture Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5147?reqfor=covid

Key findings of the Furniture Market:

Based on type, the residential segment accounted for the highest furniture market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on distribution, the specialty stores segment accounted for about 49.3% share of the furniture market share in 2017 and is expected to experience growth at the highest CAGR of 3.4%.

Based on region, North America accounted for about 37.7% of the furniture market size and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Based on type, the commercial segment accounted for 28.9% market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7%.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5147

The key players operating in the furniture industry are Haworth, Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Steelcase Inc., Masco Corporation, HNI Corporation, L. & J.G. STICKLEY, INC., Kimball International, Inc., Okamura Corporation, Heritage Home Group LLC, and Durham Furniture Inc.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research