Hot Runner Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2026 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Hot Runner Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026,”the global hot runner market size was $2,854.0 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $5,241.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. The automotive industry segment accounted for around one-thirds of the global hot runner market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5379

Hot Runner Market by Type (Valve Gate Hot Runner and Open Gate Hot Runner), and Application (Automotive Industry, Electronic Industry, Medical Industry, Packaging Industry, and Others)

Hot runner systems are used for reducing wastage of plastic material that arise in the injection molding process. The utilization of a hot runner system increases molding efficiency by offering reduced cycle time, and decrease in labor, material, and energy costs. It also adds significantly to consistency and quality of part, and permits additional flexibility for molding automation. In addition, the global hot runner market is mainly propelled by the rise in demand for optimal quality injection-molded parts from numerous end-use industries such as the consumer goods, packaging, automotive, and others.

Moreover, various innovative technologies are established based on hot runner system that includes the PET pre-formed process, stack mold, multi-material shot, and multi-color shot. Further, hot runner market growth in application of valve gate hot runner in varied industries such as automotive and electronic owing to its ability to produce large number of optimal quality parts is estimated to fuel the development of the global hot runner industry.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5379

Key Players

Barnes Group Inc.

CACO Pacific Corporation

EWIKON Molding Technologies, Inc.

Fast Heat UK Limited

Fisa Corporation

Günther Heisskanaltechnik

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

INCOE Corporation

INglass Group

Milacron Inc.

Seiki Corporation

Yudo Group

Key Benefits for Hot Runner Market:

The study provides an in-depth global hot runner market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is included in the study.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global hot runner market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine its potential.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5379

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]