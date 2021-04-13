Lawn Mower Market Demand & Future Growth Analysis by 2026 | Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Deere & Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Lawn Mower Market by Type, End-User, and Fuel Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” The global lawn mower market was valued at $9,746.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $14,595.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Lawn mower is a machine that is utilized to trim or cut grass to an even height with help of blades equipped in it. These blades rotate in horizontal or vertical axis for sharp cutting. It comes in two types, namely, push mowers and non-push mowers, which are suitable for commercial as well as residential gardens and lawns.

The electric and robotic lawn mowers have gained popularity, owing to their durability and great working efficiency. These machines are utilized to cut and trim grass in lawns and gardens for residential and commercial sectors. In addition, these battery mowers are powered by a rechargeable battery, which ranges from 12 to 80 volt, whereas gas mowers need gasoline for operations.

Moreover, there is an increase in trend of consumer interest in gardening activities, such as backyard beautification, backyard cookouts, and landscaping. The people in developed countries of North America and Europe are more inclined toward the adoption of battery-operated lawn mower to create and maintain lawns in their residential spaces. In addition, the increase in lawn areas, especially in developing countries of Asia-Pacific contribute to the rise in demand cordless lawn mowers.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the report include Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Deere & Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stiga S.p.A, The Toro Company, and Textron.

Lawn Mower Market Segments:

By Type

Ride-on Mowers

Push Mowers

Robotic Mowers

By End-User

Residential

Non-residential

By Fuel Type

Electronic

Non-electronic

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

