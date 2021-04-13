Architectural Hardware Market Worth $23.2 Billion by 2026 | End User- Commercial, Industrial, and Residential

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Architectural Hardware Market by Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global architectural hardware market size was valued at $15.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The architectural hardware are a type of hardware which includes doors, windows, furniture, and shower. Steel is most commonly used in the production of architectural hardware. Other metals in which washers are available include copper, brass, aluminum, titanium, bronze, zinc, and iron.

The architectural hardware market has witnessed substantial rise over the past few years and is expected to record similar growth during the coming years. Increase in industrialization and urbanization, particularly in the emerging markets, further fuels the architectural hardware market growth. In addition, increase in demand for architectural hardware in the construction industries is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast year.

However, rise in cost of steel, and fluctuating foreign exchange are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, availability of low-cost and efficient manufacturing particularly in Asia-Pacific and rise in demand for door and window accessories in developing countries provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Key Players

The key market players profiled in the architectural hardware market report include Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY (Yale and Others), Bohle Ltd., C.R. Laurence Co., Inc., Fortress Industrial Co., Ltd., Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems, Häfele GmbH & Co KG, Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG, HOPPE Holding AG, and Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Doors

Windows

Furniture

Shower

By End-user

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

