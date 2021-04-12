  Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Factors, Demands, Top Manufacturers-F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., CELGENE CORPORATION, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

“Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. These research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Skeletal Dysplasia market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Skeletal Dysplasia Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

Global skeletal dysplasia market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of skeletal dysplasia and rising demand for better treatment among population are the major factors for the growth of this market.4

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global skeletal dysplasia market are BioMarin, Clementia, Regeneron, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., CELGENE CORPORATION, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. announced that they have dosed the first participant in a global Phase 2 study for vosoritide which is specially designed for the treatment of achondroplasia in children and young. Vosoritide has the ability to determine the skeletal growth and proportionality of bones while the body is still growing

In September 2018, Jansen’s Foundation organized their first conference on Skeletal Dysplasia. Many experts related to the field of genetics, orthopedics and endocrinology attended this conference and discussed about the treatment of this critical disease. They also discussed about the bone histology, limb alignment and histomorphometry during the conference

Segmentation: Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market

By Type

(Achondroplasia, Hypochondroplasia, Thanatophoric Dysplasia, Osteogenesis Imperfect, Others),

Treatment

(Medication, Surgery, Others),

End- Users

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Rising awareness about the early treatment of skeletal dysplasia will drive the market growth

Increasing cases of skeletal dysplasia in children will also propel the market

Technological advancement and development in skeletal dysplasia devices will also act as a driver for this market

Government is also taking initiative in recognizing orphan drugs is also one of the factor boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

Less awareness among population about skeletal dysplasia will restrain the market

Poor diagnostic condition in developing country also impede this market growth

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

