Global Stents Market Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Factors, Demands, Top Manufacturers-Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Elixir Medical Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, STENTYS SA, Biosensors International Group, Ltd

“Global Stents Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. These research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Stents market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Stents Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

Global stents market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging acquisition of minimally invasive techniques with surging rate of cardiovascular surgeries and restless lifestyle coupled with rising elderly and obese population base is expected to drive the market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global stents market are, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., BD, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Elixir Medical Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, STENTYS SA, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Vascular Concept, Cook, Hexacath, Terumo Corporation, MICRO-TECH Europe, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Novatech SA, and Fuji Systems among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Olympus had launched HANAROSTENT self-expanding metal stents (SEMS). It is easily placed under fluoroscopic and endoscopic guidance so that the patency is restored with a design that minimizes the migration risk. It is efficient as well as it provides the clinical value and economic value. This product launch has expanded the company product portfolio and the benefit associated with the product will position the company as a market leader.

In February 2018, Medtronic had launched First 2.0 mm Drug-Eluting Stent in the U.S. designed to treat patients with small vessels. It enables cardiologists to diagnose patients of small vessels with coronary artery disease (CAD). This product launch will expand the product portfolio and will position the company as an innovator in the stent market.

Market Drivers

The surge in the obese and elderly population has driven the market growth

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has boosted the market growth

The various innovations in the field of stunts is propelling the market growth

Healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries has improved which contributes to market growth

The insurance and reimbursement has improved which fuels the market growth

Market Restraints

The stents implants treatment cost is high which restrict the market growth

The compliances and stringent approval for stents hinders the growth of the market

