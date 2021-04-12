EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Market Growth Factor, Size, Share and Manufacture Development Analysis Report

Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Market Overview:

The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.

The global market for EV Charging Station and Charging Pile is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.

Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Market: Segmentation

An electric vehicle charging station, also called EV charging station, electric recharging point, charging point, charge point, ECS (electronic charging station), and EVSE (electric vehicle supply equipment), is an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of plug-in electric vehicles—including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

For charging at home or work, some EVs have onboard converters that can plug into a standard electrical outlet or a high-capacity appliance outlet. Others either require or can use a charging station that provides electrical conversion, monitoring, or safety functionality. These stations are also needed when traveling, and many support faster charging at higher voltages and currents than are available from residential EVSEs. Public charging stations are typically on-street facilities provided by electric utility companies or located at retail shopping centers, restaurants and parking places, operated by a range of private companies.

The major EV Charging Station and Charging Pile producers are mainly distributed in United States, UK, France, Switzerland, Germany, Portugal and China, like Webasto, Leviton, Chargepoint, Eaton and Clipper Creek are dominating the North America; ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, IES Synergy, Efacec, DBT-CEV and Pod Point are dominating the Europe market; In China, the market concentration is low, and fierce competition, the typical manufacturers are NARI, Xuji Group, Auto Electric Power Plant, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Market

The global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile market was valued at US$ 1029 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 7363.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 32.1% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type

Lever 2

Lever 3

Pole 2 has the largest market share of 81%

Segment by Application

Residential Charging

Public Charging

Residential Charging has the largest market share of applications at 71 percent

By Company

Webasto

Leviton

Auto Electric Power Plant

Pod Point

Clipper Creek

Chargepoint

Xuji Group

Eaton

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

DBT-CEV

Efacec

NARI

IES Synergy

Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Market: Regional Segmentation

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Market: Research Methodology

The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.

Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

