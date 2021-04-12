Network Packet Broker Market Growth Factor, Future Scope and Growth Factors 2021 – 2027

Global Network Packet Broker Market Overview:

The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global Network Packet Broker market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.

The global market for Network Packet Broker is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.

Global Network Packet Broker Market: Segmentation

A Network Packet Broker (NPB) is an active device that directs selected raw data packets from network interfaces (typically via SPAN or network TAP points) to specific network service and monitoring devices, and performance management and security applications.

It’s a middleman for network monitoring traffic. NPBs are active “brokers”, or “dealers” of data, because they can be specific and targeted in the data that is supplied to each tool.

NPBs can…

Deal data from one network link, to one tool

Deal data from one network link, to multiple tools

Deal data from multiple network links, to one tool

Deal data from multiple network links, to multiple tools

Ultimately, NPBs make monitoring and security tools more effective, by giving them access to a range of data from across the entire network. Blind spots are reduced, giving tools the visibility they need to identify and tackle performance and security threats.

According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Network Packet Brokers can be divided as follows: Inline and Non-inline.The first kind need to mention is Inline, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 55.61% in 2019.

Network Packet Brokers main application area is Performance Monitoring. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 66.45%, then followed by the Security Delivery which account for 33.55%.

Keysight, NetScout, Cisco, Keysight, APCON are the key players in the global Network Packet Brokers market. These Top 5 manufacturers take up more than 60% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Network Packet Broker Market

The global Network Packet Broker market size is projected to reach US$ 1075.5 million by 2026, from US$ 679.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

Network Packet Broker Breakdown Data by Type

Inline Network Packet Broker

Non-inline Network Packet Broker

Network Packet Broker Breakdown Data by Application

Performance Monitoring

Security Delivery

The following players are covered in this report:

Keysight

Gigamon

NetScout

Cisco

Extreme Networks

Arista Networks

APCON

Datacom Systems

Pluribus Networks

Big Switch Networks

Niagara Networks

CPacket Networks

Garland Technology

Profitap

Cubro Network Visibility

Network Critical

Microtel Innovation

CGS Tower Networks

Global Network Packet Broker Market: Regional Segmentation

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global Network Packet Broker market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Network Packet Broker Market: Research Methodology

The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global Network Packet Broker market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.

Global Network Packet Broker Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global Network Packet Broker market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

