Rigid PET Film Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | OCTAL, Klöckner Pentaplast, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers

The report titled Global Rigid PET Film Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rigid PET Film market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rigid PET Film market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rigid PET Film market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rigid PET Film market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rigid PET Film report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rigid PET Film report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rigid PET Film market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rigid PET Film market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rigid PET Film market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rigid PET Film market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rigid PET Film market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: OCTAL, Klöckner Pentaplast, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers, Toray, Retal, K.P.TECH, Folienwerk Wolfen, Epsotech Group, Plastirol, Avient, TAE Kwang, Far Eastern New Century, Nan Ya Plastics, Zhongtian Sheet, Jinfeng New Material

Market Segmentation by Product: 0.2-1.0mm

1.0-2.0mm

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Consumer Goods Packaging

Other



The Rigid PET Film Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rigid PET Film market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rigid PET Film market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rigid PET Film market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rigid PET Film industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rigid PET Film market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rigid PET Film market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rigid PET Film market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rigid PET Film Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rigid PET Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 0.2-1.0mm

1.2.3 1.0-2.0mm

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rigid PET Film Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Medical Packaging

1.3.4 Consumer Goods Packaging

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Rigid PET Film Production

2.1 Global Rigid PET Film Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Rigid PET Film Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Rigid PET Film Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Rigid PET Film Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Rigid PET Film Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Rigid PET Film Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Rigid PET Film Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Rigid PET Film Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Rigid PET Film Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Rigid PET Film Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Rigid PET Film Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Rigid PET Film Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Rigid PET Film Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Rigid PET Film Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Rigid PET Film Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Rigid PET Film Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Rigid PET Film Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Rigid PET Film Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Rigid PET Film Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rigid PET Film Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Rigid PET Film Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Rigid PET Film Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Rigid PET Film Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rigid PET Film Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Rigid PET Film Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Rigid PET Film Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Rigid PET Film Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Rigid PET Film Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Rigid PET Film Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rigid PET Film Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Rigid PET Film Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Rigid PET Film Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Rigid PET Film Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Rigid PET Film Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rigid PET Film Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Rigid PET Film Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Rigid PET Film Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Rigid PET Film Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Rigid PET Film Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Rigid PET Film Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Rigid PET Film Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Rigid PET Film Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Rigid PET Film Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Rigid PET Film Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Rigid PET Film Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Rigid PET Film Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Rigid PET Film Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Rigid PET Film Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Rigid PET Film Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rigid PET Film Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Rigid PET Film Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Rigid PET Film Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Rigid PET Film Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Rigid PET Film Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Rigid PET Film Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Rigid PET Film Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Rigid PET Film Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Rigid PET Film Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Rigid PET Film Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Rigid PET Film Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Rigid PET Film Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Rigid PET Film Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Rigid PET Film Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Rigid PET Film Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Rigid PET Film Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Rigid PET Film Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Rigid PET Film Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Rigid PET Film Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rigid PET Film Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rigid PET Film Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Rigid PET Film Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rigid PET Film Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rigid PET Film Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Rigid PET Film Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rigid PET Film Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rigid PET Film Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rigid PET Film Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Rigid PET Film Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Rigid PET Film Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Rigid PET Film Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Rigid PET Film Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Rigid PET Film Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Rigid PET Film Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Rigid PET Film Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Rigid PET Film Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid PET Film Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid PET Film Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid PET Film Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid PET Film Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid PET Film Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid PET Film Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Rigid PET Film Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid PET Film Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid PET Film Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 OCTAL

12.1.1 OCTAL Corporation Information

12.1.2 OCTAL Overview

12.1.3 OCTAL Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 OCTAL Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.1.5 OCTAL Recent Developments

12.2 Klöckner Pentaplast

12.2.1 Klöckner Pentaplast Corporation Information

12.2.2 Klöckner Pentaplast Overview

12.2.3 Klöckner Pentaplast Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Klöckner Pentaplast Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.2.5 Klöckner Pentaplast Recent Developments

12.3 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers

12.3.1 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Overview

12.3.3 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.3.5 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Recent Developments

12.4 Toray

12.4.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toray Overview

12.4.3 Toray Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Toray Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.4.5 Toray Recent Developments

12.5 Retal

12.5.1 Retal Corporation Information

12.5.2 Retal Overview

12.5.3 Retal Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Retal Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.5.5 Retal Recent Developments

12.6 K.P.TECH

12.6.1 K.P.TECH Corporation Information

12.6.2 K.P.TECH Overview

12.6.3 K.P.TECH Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 K.P.TECH Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.6.5 K.P.TECH Recent Developments

12.7 Folienwerk Wolfen

12.7.1 Folienwerk Wolfen Corporation Information

12.7.2 Folienwerk Wolfen Overview

12.7.3 Folienwerk Wolfen Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Folienwerk Wolfen Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.7.5 Folienwerk Wolfen Recent Developments

12.8 Epsotech Group

12.8.1 Epsotech Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Epsotech Group Overview

12.8.3 Epsotech Group Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Epsotech Group Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.8.5 Epsotech Group Recent Developments

12.9 Plastirol

12.9.1 Plastirol Corporation Information

12.9.2 Plastirol Overview

12.9.3 Plastirol Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Plastirol Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.9.5 Plastirol Recent Developments

12.10 Avient

12.10.1 Avient Corporation Information

12.10.2 Avient Overview

12.10.3 Avient Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Avient Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.10.5 Avient Recent Developments

12.11 TAE Kwang

12.11.1 TAE Kwang Corporation Information

12.11.2 TAE Kwang Overview

12.11.3 TAE Kwang Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TAE Kwang Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.11.5 TAE Kwang Recent Developments

12.12 Far Eastern New Century

12.12.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Information

12.12.2 Far Eastern New Century Overview

12.12.3 Far Eastern New Century Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Far Eastern New Century Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.12.5 Far Eastern New Century Recent Developments

12.13 Nan Ya Plastics

12.13.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nan Ya Plastics Overview

12.13.3 Nan Ya Plastics Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nan Ya Plastics Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.13.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Developments

12.14 Zhongtian Sheet

12.14.1 Zhongtian Sheet Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zhongtian Sheet Overview

12.14.3 Zhongtian Sheet Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Zhongtian Sheet Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.14.5 Zhongtian Sheet Recent Developments

12.15 Jinfeng New Material

12.15.1 Jinfeng New Material Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jinfeng New Material Overview

12.15.3 Jinfeng New Material Rigid PET Film Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Jinfeng New Material Rigid PET Film Product Description

12.15.5 Jinfeng New Material Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Rigid PET Film Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Rigid PET Film Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Rigid PET Film Production Mode & Process

13.4 Rigid PET Film Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Rigid PET Film Sales Channels

13.4.2 Rigid PET Film Distributors

13.5 Rigid PET Film Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Rigid PET Film Industry Trends

14.2 Rigid PET Film Market Drivers

14.3 Rigid PET Film Market Challenges

14.4 Rigid PET Film Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Rigid PET Film Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

