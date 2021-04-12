India Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 | by Type, Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “India Ceramic Tiles Market by Type, Application, End User, and Construction Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the India ceramic tiles market size was valued at $3,720.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,144.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

India Ceramic Tiles Market by Type (Ceramic, Vitrified, and Others), Application (Floor Tiles, and Wall Tiles), End User (Residential and Non-residential), and Construction Type (New Construction, and Renovation & Replacement)

Ceramic tiles are manufactured from clay for flooring choices. The ceramic tiles are made from raw materials such as kaolin, bentonite, sand, feldspar, and glass. They are most commonly used, owing to their features such as resistant to scratch, environment friendly, durable, and others. In addition, vitrified tiles are the type of ceramic tiles, which are used as alternative to granite and marble flooring. They are generally used for outdoor walls and flooring, owing to the properties such frost and water resistant.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

However, COVID-19 pandemic has shut-down the production of ceramic tiles in India, mainly owing to the prolonged lockdown in two quarters of year 2020. This has hampered the growth of India ceramic tiles market significantly from last few months, as is likely to continue during 2020. Moreover, the COVID-19 has already affected the residential and commercial construction industry in the first quarter of 2020 and is likely to cause a negative impact on the market growth throughout the year.

Competition Analysis

The key companies profiled in the India ceramic tiles market report include Kajaria, Somany, Prism Johnson, Asian Granito, RAK Ceramics, Simpolo, Varmora, Orient Bell Ceramics, Nitco Tiles, and Sun Heart.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging India ceramic tiles market trends and dynamics.

In-depth India ceramic tiles market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the India ceramic tiles market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The India ceramic tiles market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the ceramic tiles market industry.

