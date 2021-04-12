Fire-rated Doors Market Analysis & Future Growth Prospects to 2027 | by Mechanism, Material

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fire Rated Doors Market by Mechanism, Material, and EndUser: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global fire rated doors market size is expected to reach $60.1 billion in 2027 from $42.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Fire-rated Doors Market by Mechanism (Swinging Fire Doors, Sliding Fire Doors, Folding Doors, and Others), Material (Wood, Glass, Metal, and Others), and End User (Residential and Non-residential)

The global fire-rated doors market is anticipated to grow owing to surge in population and urbanization. In addition, increase in consumer awareness towardfire safety and rise indemand for commercial and non-residential areas are anticipated to cater to the growth of the fire-rated doors market. An increase in stringent building safety regulations by different governments is expected to drive the growth of the fire-rated doors market.

Moreover, government investment pertaining to the infrastructure development propelsthe global fire-rated doors market growth. Moreover, increasein urbanization and industrialization in countries suchas India, China, and others is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the fire-rated doors market. Nevertheless, key playersare facing falling price pressure due to rise in competition, this in turn, is expected to hamper the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies in the global fire rated doors market to halt their business operations to comply with new government regulations for curbing the spread of COVID-19. This pause in operations directly impacts the revenue flow of the global fire rated doors market. In addition, there is a halt in production of fire rated doors due to shortage of raw materials. In addition, no new consignments are being received by the companies operating in this sector.

However, the demand for home automation products such as automatic doors, and others have increased in near term forecast to ensure less contact with the solid objects in the houses & commercial spaces. Hence, halt in construction activities and lockdowns for several months have affected the market of global fire rated doors, with slow recovery is anticipated during 2020-2027.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the report include Agta Record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY Group, GEZE GmbH, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Griffon Corporation Inc., JELD-WEN Holding, Inc, Lindner Group KG, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, and Sanwa Holdings Corporation.

