Plumbing Components Market Demand, Trends, Growth Opportunities by 2027

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Plumbing Components Market by Application, End-User, and Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global plumbing components market size accounted for $58.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $78.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6942

Plumbing components include fittings, manifold, pipes, and valves that are installed in plumbing connection in combination with sanitary equipment to complete the operation. The residential segment includes plumbing components installed in bathrooms or toilets and kitchens of single houses or bungalows, flats, townships, and private-owned buildings.

Plumbing components used in kitchens, toilets, or bathrooms in hotels, malls, offices, and public places are considered under the non-residential category. Renovation of old bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential buildings and new construction projects are driving the plumbing components market.

Key Players

Aalberts N.V. (Lasco Fittings)

Central States Industrial

Finolex Industries Ltd.

McWane, Inc.

Morris Group (Acorn)

Mueller Industries

NupiIndustrieItaliane S.p.A.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd.

Turnkey Industrial Pipe & Supply Inc.

Uponor Corporation

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6942

Key Market Segments:

By Product

Fittings

Manifolds

Pipes

Valves

By End-User

Residential

Non-residential

By Application

Bathtubs

Showerheads

Faucets

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6942

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.