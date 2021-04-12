Gel Battery Market Demand, Leading Global Companies and Regional Analysis by 2027

Asia-Pacific has garnered highest market share. It has garnered 39.9% share in 2019. This is attributed to presence of huge consumer base in the region as well as presence of key manufacturing players in countries such as China. In addition, growth of the telecommunication and energy sector in Asia-Pacific is also one of the factors that boosts the growth of the gel battery market.

The gel battery market is driven owing to its adoption in numerous applications such as telecommunication, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), and others. This is attributed to its beneficial specifications such as less maintenance, leakage proof, high compatibility with sensitive electronic equipment, lowest cost-per-month, and others. However, high initial costs, requirement of special chargers as well as regulator are some of the factors expected to hinder the gel battery market growth.

Download Sample PDF @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6888

Based on application, the energy storage & distribution segment is expected to grow at a fastest growth rate. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%. This is attributed to riseindemand from the energy sector of developing regions. Gel battery for energy storage & distribution application in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.7% and 6.3%, respectively, during 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of type, 12V type of gel battery has garnered highest market share, it has 43.8% share in 2019. This is attributed to its adoption in numerous applications such as renewable energy sector, telecommunication, broadband, and others. It is adopted in above mentioned application owing to its characteristics such as excellent retention time, long service life, ease in handling, no addition of distilled water, and others.

The gel battery market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the market include Exide Technologies (Exide), BSB Power Company Limited., Leoch International Technology Limited Inc., Power Sonic Corporation (PS Corporation), Storage Battery Systems, LLC (SBS LLC), Canbat Technologies Inc. (Canbat), C&D Technologies, Inc., (C&D), JYC Battery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., B.B. TECH (Changsha) Co., Ltd. (B.B. TECH), and Vision Group (Vision).

For Enquiry @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6888

Key Findings of the Study:

The gel battery market is analyzed from 2019 to 2027

Depending on the type, the12V batterysegment is projected to grow at aCAGR of nearly 4.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

Region wise, North America is expected to register aCAGR of nearly 3.4%, in terms of revenue, in the coming future

By application, the energy & distribution segment is estimated to exhibit aCAGR of 4.6%, in terms of revenue

Asia-Pacific dominated the gel battery market with a share of over 39.9% in 2019, in terms of revenue

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided in the report

The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, gel battery market trends, and developments in the industry

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Market @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6888?reqfor=covid

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.