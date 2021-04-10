Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | Siemens, GE Grid Solutions, ABB

“

The report titled Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2792984/global-digital-fault-recorder-dfr-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Siemens, GE Grid Solutions, ABB, Wuhan Zhongyuan, Qualitrol, Elspec LTD, Kinken, Ametek, NR Electric, Kehui, KoCoS, Shenzhen Shuanghe, ERLPhase Power Technologies, DUCATI energia, APP Engineering, Utility Systems Inc, Mehta Tech

Market Segmentation by Product: Sampling Frequency less than 10kHZ

10kHZ to 20kHZ

Sampling Frequency more than 20kHZ



Market Segmentation by Application: Power Generation

Substations

Others



The Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2792984/global-digital-fault-recorder-dfr-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sampling Frequency less than 10kHZ

1.2.3 10kHZ to 20kHZ

1.2.4 Sampling Frequency more than 20kHZ

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.3.3 Substations

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Restraints

3 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales

3.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Siemens

12.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.1.2 Siemens Overview

12.1.3 Siemens Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Siemens Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.1.5 Siemens Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.2 GE Grid Solutions

12.2.1 GE Grid Solutions Corporation Information

12.2.2 GE Grid Solutions Overview

12.2.3 GE Grid Solutions Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GE Grid Solutions Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.2.5 GE Grid Solutions Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 GE Grid Solutions Recent Developments

12.3 ABB

12.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.3.2 ABB Overview

12.3.3 ABB Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ABB Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.3.5 ABB Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.4 Wuhan Zhongyuan

12.4.1 Wuhan Zhongyuan Corporation Information

12.4.2 Wuhan Zhongyuan Overview

12.4.3 Wuhan Zhongyuan Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Wuhan Zhongyuan Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.4.5 Wuhan Zhongyuan Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Wuhan Zhongyuan Recent Developments

12.5 Qualitrol

12.5.1 Qualitrol Corporation Information

12.5.2 Qualitrol Overview

12.5.3 Qualitrol Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Qualitrol Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.5.5 Qualitrol Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Qualitrol Recent Developments

12.6 Elspec LTD

12.6.1 Elspec LTD Corporation Information

12.6.2 Elspec LTD Overview

12.6.3 Elspec LTD Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Elspec LTD Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.6.5 Elspec LTD Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Elspec LTD Recent Developments

12.7 Kinken

12.7.1 Kinken Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kinken Overview

12.7.3 Kinken Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kinken Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.7.5 Kinken Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Kinken Recent Developments

12.8 Ametek

12.8.1 Ametek Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ametek Overview

12.8.3 Ametek Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ametek Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.8.5 Ametek Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Ametek Recent Developments

12.9 NR Electric

12.9.1 NR Electric Corporation Information

12.9.2 NR Electric Overview

12.9.3 NR Electric Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 NR Electric Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.9.5 NR Electric Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 NR Electric Recent Developments

12.10 Kehui

12.10.1 Kehui Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kehui Overview

12.10.3 Kehui Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kehui Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.10.5 Kehui Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Kehui Recent Developments

12.11 KoCoS

12.11.1 KoCoS Corporation Information

12.11.2 KoCoS Overview

12.11.3 KoCoS Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 KoCoS Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.11.5 KoCoS Recent Developments

12.12 Shenzhen Shuanghe

12.12.1 Shenzhen Shuanghe Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shenzhen Shuanghe Overview

12.12.3 Shenzhen Shuanghe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shenzhen Shuanghe Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.12.5 Shenzhen Shuanghe Recent Developments

12.13 ERLPhase Power Technologies

12.13.1 ERLPhase Power Technologies Corporation Information

12.13.2 ERLPhase Power Technologies Overview

12.13.3 ERLPhase Power Technologies Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 ERLPhase Power Technologies Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.13.5 ERLPhase Power Technologies Recent Developments

12.14 DUCATI energia

12.14.1 DUCATI energia Corporation Information

12.14.2 DUCATI energia Overview

12.14.3 DUCATI energia Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 DUCATI energia Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.14.5 DUCATI energia Recent Developments

12.15 APP Engineering

12.15.1 APP Engineering Corporation Information

12.15.2 APP Engineering Overview

12.15.3 APP Engineering Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 APP Engineering Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.15.5 APP Engineering Recent Developments

12.16 Utility Systems Inc

12.16.1 Utility Systems Inc Corporation Information

12.16.2 Utility Systems Inc Overview

12.16.3 Utility Systems Inc Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Utility Systems Inc Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.16.5 Utility Systems Inc Recent Developments

12.17 Mehta Tech

12.17.1 Mehta Tech Corporation Information

12.17.2 Mehta Tech Overview

12.17.3 Mehta Tech Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Mehta Tech Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Products and Services

12.17.5 Mehta Tech Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Distributors

13.5 Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2792984/global-digital-fault-recorder-dfr-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”