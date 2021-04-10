Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Tennant, Hako, Alfred Kärcher

“

The report titled Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tennant, Hako, Alfred Kärcher, Bucher, Haide, Aebi Schmidt, Dulevo, Anhui Airuite, Elgin, Nantong Mingnuo, Zoomlion Environmental, CYCLONE, Xvgong, Yutong, Zhuhai Yihua, Fujian Longma, Jinan Baiyi, Alke’, Exprolink

Market Segmentation by Product: Compact Street Sweepers

Compact Street Washers

Compact Waste Collection Vehicles

Floor Scrubbers



Market Segmentation by Application: Municipal

Commercial

Schools

Transportation Stations

Industrial Application

Others



The Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Compact Street Sweepers

1.2.3 Compact Street Washers

1.2.4 Compact Waste Collection Vehicles

1.2.5 Floor Scrubbers

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Schools

1.3.5 Transportation Stations

1.3.6 Industrial Application

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Industry Trends

2.4.2 Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Drivers

2.4.3 Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Challenges

2.4.4 Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Restraints

3 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales

3.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tennant

12.1.1 Tennant Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tennant Overview

12.1.3 Tennant Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tennant Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.1.5 Tennant Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Tennant Recent Developments

12.2 Hako

12.2.1 Hako Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hako Overview

12.2.3 Hako Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hako Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.2.5 Hako Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Hako Recent Developments

12.3 Alfred Kärcher

12.3.1 Alfred Kärcher Corporation Information

12.3.2 Alfred Kärcher Overview

12.3.3 Alfred Kärcher Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Alfred Kärcher Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.3.5 Alfred Kärcher Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Alfred Kärcher Recent Developments

12.4 Bucher

12.4.1 Bucher Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bucher Overview

12.4.3 Bucher Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bucher Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.4.5 Bucher Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Bucher Recent Developments

12.5 Haide

12.5.1 Haide Corporation Information

12.5.2 Haide Overview

12.5.3 Haide Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Haide Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.5.5 Haide Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Haide Recent Developments

12.6 Aebi Schmidt

12.6.1 Aebi Schmidt Corporation Information

12.6.2 Aebi Schmidt Overview

12.6.3 Aebi Schmidt Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Aebi Schmidt Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.6.5 Aebi Schmidt Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Aebi Schmidt Recent Developments

12.7 Dulevo

12.7.1 Dulevo Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dulevo Overview

12.7.3 Dulevo Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dulevo Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.7.5 Dulevo Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Dulevo Recent Developments

12.8 Anhui Airuite

12.8.1 Anhui Airuite Corporation Information

12.8.2 Anhui Airuite Overview

12.8.3 Anhui Airuite Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Anhui Airuite Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.8.5 Anhui Airuite Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Anhui Airuite Recent Developments

12.9 Elgin

12.9.1 Elgin Corporation Information

12.9.2 Elgin Overview

12.9.3 Elgin Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Elgin Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.9.5 Elgin Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Elgin Recent Developments

12.10 Nantong Mingnuo

12.10.1 Nantong Mingnuo Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nantong Mingnuo Overview

12.10.3 Nantong Mingnuo Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nantong Mingnuo Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.10.5 Nantong Mingnuo Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Nantong Mingnuo Recent Developments

12.11 Zoomlion Environmental

12.11.1 Zoomlion Environmental Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zoomlion Environmental Overview

12.11.3 Zoomlion Environmental Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Zoomlion Environmental Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.11.5 Zoomlion Environmental Recent Developments

12.12 CYCLONE

12.12.1 CYCLONE Corporation Information

12.12.2 CYCLONE Overview

12.12.3 CYCLONE Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CYCLONE Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.12.5 CYCLONE Recent Developments

12.13 Xvgong

12.13.1 Xvgong Corporation Information

12.13.2 Xvgong Overview

12.13.3 Xvgong Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Xvgong Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.13.5 Xvgong Recent Developments

12.14 Yutong

12.14.1 Yutong Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yutong Overview

12.14.3 Yutong Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Yutong Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.14.5 Yutong Recent Developments

12.15 Zhuhai Yihua

12.15.1 Zhuhai Yihua Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zhuhai Yihua Overview

12.15.3 Zhuhai Yihua Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zhuhai Yihua Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.15.5 Zhuhai Yihua Recent Developments

12.16 Fujian Longma

12.16.1 Fujian Longma Corporation Information

12.16.2 Fujian Longma Overview

12.16.3 Fujian Longma Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Fujian Longma Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.16.5 Fujian Longma Recent Developments

12.17 Jinan Baiyi

12.17.1 Jinan Baiyi Corporation Information

12.17.2 Jinan Baiyi Overview

12.17.3 Jinan Baiyi Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Jinan Baiyi Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.17.5 Jinan Baiyi Recent Developments

12.18 Alke’

12.18.1 Alke’ Corporation Information

12.18.2 Alke’ Overview

12.18.3 Alke’ Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Alke’ Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.18.5 Alke’ Recent Developments

12.19 Exprolink

12.19.1 Exprolink Corporation Information

12.19.2 Exprolink Overview

12.19.3 Exprolink Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Exprolink Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Products and Services

12.19.5 Exprolink Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Distributors

13.5 Small Environmental Sanitation Equipment Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”