5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2021-2027 | DuPont, Dalian Bio-Chem Company, Dalian Xingyuan Chemistry

The report titled Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, Dalian Bio-Chem Company, Dalian Xingyuan Chemistry, THOR Group, Weifang Heaven-sent New Materials, Dalian Tianwei Chemical, Lonza, Clariant, Troy Corporation
Market Segmentation by Product: Cosmetic Grade
Industrial Grade
Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Water Treatment
Oilfield
Paper
Coating
Cosmetics and Personal Care Products
The 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Cosmetic Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial Water Treatment
1.3.3 Oilfield
1.3.4 Paper
1.3.5 Coating
1.3.6 Cosmetics and Personal Care Products
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Industry Trends
2.4.2 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Drivers
2.4.3 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Challenges
2.4.4 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Restraints
3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales
3.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales in 2020
4.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Price by Type
5.3.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Price by Application
6.3.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 DuPont
12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information
12.1.2 DuPont Overview
12.1.3 DuPont 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 DuPont 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Products and Services
12.1.5 DuPont 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 DuPont Recent Developments
12.2 Dalian Bio-Chem Company
12.2.1 Dalian Bio-Chem Company Corporation Information
12.2.2 Dalian Bio-Chem Company Overview
12.2.3 Dalian Bio-Chem Company 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Dalian Bio-Chem Company 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Products and Services
12.2.5 Dalian Bio-Chem Company 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Dalian Bio-Chem Company Recent Developments
12.3 Dalian Xingyuan Chemistry
12.3.1 Dalian Xingyuan Chemistry Corporation Information
12.3.2 Dalian Xingyuan Chemistry Overview
12.3.3 Dalian Xingyuan Chemistry 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Dalian Xingyuan Chemistry 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Products and Services
12.3.5 Dalian Xingyuan Chemistry 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Dalian Xingyuan Chemistry Recent Developments
12.4 THOR Group
12.4.1 THOR Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 THOR Group Overview
12.4.3 THOR Group 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 THOR Group 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Products and Services
12.4.5 THOR Group 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 THOR Group Recent Developments
12.5 Weifang Heaven-sent New Materials
12.5.1 Weifang Heaven-sent New Materials Corporation Information
12.5.2 Weifang Heaven-sent New Materials Overview
12.5.3 Weifang Heaven-sent New Materials 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Weifang Heaven-sent New Materials 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Products and Services
12.5.5 Weifang Heaven-sent New Materials 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Weifang Heaven-sent New Materials Recent Developments
12.6 Dalian Tianwei Chemical
12.6.1 Dalian Tianwei Chemical Corporation Information
12.6.2 Dalian Tianwei Chemical Overview
12.6.3 Dalian Tianwei Chemical 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Dalian Tianwei Chemical 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Products and Services
12.6.5 Dalian Tianwei Chemical 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Dalian Tianwei Chemical Recent Developments
12.7 Lonza
12.7.1 Lonza Corporation Information
12.7.2 Lonza Overview
12.7.3 Lonza 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Lonza 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Products and Services
12.7.5 Lonza 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Lonza Recent Developments
12.8 Clariant
12.8.1 Clariant Corporation Information
12.8.2 Clariant Overview
12.8.3 Clariant 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Clariant 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Products and Services
12.8.5 Clariant 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Clariant Recent Developments
12.9 Troy Corporation
12.9.1 Troy Corporation Corporation Information
12.9.2 Troy Corporation Overview
12.9.3 Troy Corporation 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Troy Corporation 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Products and Services
12.9.5 Troy Corporation 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Troy Corporation Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Value Chain Analysis
13.2 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Production Mode & Process
13.4 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales Channels
13.4.2 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Distributors
13.5 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
