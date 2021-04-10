Primary Battery Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Changhong, Duracell, Energizer

“
The report titled Global Primary Battery Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Primary Battery market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Primary Battery market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Primary Battery market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Primary Battery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Primary Battery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2792890/global-primary-battery-industry
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Primary Battery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Primary Battery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Primary Battery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Primary Battery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Primary Battery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Primary Battery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Changhong, Duracell, Energizer, Energizer, EVE Energy, FDK, GP Batteries, Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery, Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery, Hengwei Battery, Hitachi Maxell, Huatai Battery, Lijia Power Technology, Liwang Battery, Maxell, Mustang Battery, NANFU Battery, Panasonic, SAFT, Sichuan Changhong, Sunwatt, Toshiba, Vitzrocell, Wuhan Voltec Energy, Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology, Zheijiang Mustang, Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery
Market Segmentation by Product: Alkaline Battery
Zinc Carbon Battery
Primary Lithium Battery
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Medical
Others
The Primary Battery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Primary Battery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Primary Battery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Primary Battery market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Primary Battery industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Primary Battery market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Primary Battery market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Primary Battery market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2792890/global-primary-battery-industry
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Primary Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Alkaline Battery
1.2.3 Zinc Carbon Battery
1.2.4 Primary Lithium Battery
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Primary Battery Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Primary Battery Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Primary Battery Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Primary Battery Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Primary Battery Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Primary Battery Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Primary Battery Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Primary Battery Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Primary Battery Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Primary Battery Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Primary Battery Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Primary Battery Industry Trends
2.5.1 Primary Battery Market Trends
2.5.2 Primary Battery Market Drivers
2.5.3 Primary Battery Market Challenges
2.5.4 Primary Battery Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Primary Battery Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Primary Battery Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Primary Battery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Primary Battery Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Primary Battery by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Primary Battery Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Primary Battery Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Primary Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Primary Battery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Primary Battery as of 2020)
3.4 Global Primary Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Primary Battery Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Primary Battery Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Primary Battery Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Primary Battery Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Primary Battery Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Primary Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Primary Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Primary Battery Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Primary Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Primary Battery Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Primary Battery Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Primary Battery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Primary Battery Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Primary Battery Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Primary Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Primary Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Primary Battery Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Primary Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Primary Battery Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Primary Battery Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Primary Battery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Primary Battery Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Primary Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Primary Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Primary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Primary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Primary Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Primary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Primary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Primary Battery Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Primary Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Primary Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Primary Battery Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Primary Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Primary Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Primary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Primary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Primary Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Primary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Primary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Primary Battery Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Primary Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Primary Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Primary Battery Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Primary Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Primary Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Primary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Primary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Primary Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Primary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Primary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Primary Battery Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Primary Battery Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Primary Battery Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Primary Battery Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Primary Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Primary Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Primary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Primary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Primary Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Primary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Primary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Primary Battery Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Primary Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Primary Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Primary Battery Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Primary Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Primary Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Primary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Primary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Primary Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Primary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Primary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Primary Battery Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Primary Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Primary Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Changhong
11.1.1 Changhong Corporation Information
11.1.2 Changhong Overview
11.1.3 Changhong Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Changhong Primary Battery Products and Services
11.1.5 Changhong Primary Battery SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Changhong Recent Developments
11.2 Duracell
11.2.1 Duracell Corporation Information
11.2.2 Duracell Overview
11.2.3 Duracell Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Duracell Primary Battery Products and Services
11.2.5 Duracell Primary Battery SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Duracell Recent Developments
11.3 Energizer
11.3.1 Energizer Corporation Information
11.3.2 Energizer Overview
11.3.3 Energizer Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Energizer Primary Battery Products and Services
11.3.5 Energizer Primary Battery SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Energizer Recent Developments
11.4 Energizer
11.4.1 Energizer Corporation Information
11.4.2 Energizer Overview
11.4.3 Energizer Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Energizer Primary Battery Products and Services
11.4.5 Energizer Primary Battery SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Energizer Recent Developments
11.5 EVE Energy
11.5.1 EVE Energy Corporation Information
11.5.2 EVE Energy Overview
11.5.3 EVE Energy Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 EVE Energy Primary Battery Products and Services
11.5.5 EVE Energy Primary Battery SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 EVE Energy Recent Developments
11.6 FDK
11.6.1 FDK Corporation Information
11.6.2 FDK Overview
11.6.3 FDK Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 FDK Primary Battery Products and Services
11.6.5 FDK Primary Battery SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 FDK Recent Developments
11.7 GP Batteries
11.7.1 GP Batteries Corporation Information
11.7.2 GP Batteries Overview
11.7.3 GP Batteries Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 GP Batteries Primary Battery Products and Services
11.7.5 GP Batteries Primary Battery SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 GP Batteries Recent Developments
11.8 Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery
11.8.1 Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery Corporation Information
11.8.2 Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery Overview
11.8.3 Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery Primary Battery Products and Services
11.8.5 Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery Primary Battery SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery Recent Developments
11.9 Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery
11.9.1 Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Corporation Information
11.9.2 Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Overview
11.9.3 Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Primary Battery Products and Services
11.9.5 Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Primary Battery SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Recent Developments
11.10 Hengwei Battery
11.10.1 Hengwei Battery Corporation Information
11.10.2 Hengwei Battery Overview
11.10.3 Hengwei Battery Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Hengwei Battery Primary Battery Products and Services
11.10.5 Hengwei Battery Primary Battery SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Hengwei Battery Recent Developments
11.11 Hitachi Maxell
11.11.1 Hitachi Maxell Corporation Information
11.11.2 Hitachi Maxell Overview
11.11.3 Hitachi Maxell Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Hitachi Maxell Primary Battery Products and Services
11.11.5 Hitachi Maxell Recent Developments
11.12 Huatai Battery
11.12.1 Huatai Battery Corporation Information
11.12.2 Huatai Battery Overview
11.12.3 Huatai Battery Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Huatai Battery Primary Battery Products and Services
11.12.5 Huatai Battery Recent Developments
11.13 Lijia Power Technology
11.13.1 Lijia Power Technology Corporation Information
11.13.2 Lijia Power Technology Overview
11.13.3 Lijia Power Technology Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Lijia Power Technology Primary Battery Products and Services
11.13.5 Lijia Power Technology Recent Developments
11.14 Liwang Battery
11.14.1 Liwang Battery Corporation Information
11.14.2 Liwang Battery Overview
11.14.3 Liwang Battery Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Liwang Battery Primary Battery Products and Services
11.14.5 Liwang Battery Recent Developments
11.15 Maxell
11.15.1 Maxell Corporation Information
11.15.2 Maxell Overview
11.15.3 Maxell Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Maxell Primary Battery Products and Services
11.15.5 Maxell Recent Developments
11.16 Mustang Battery
11.16.1 Mustang Battery Corporation Information
11.16.2 Mustang Battery Overview
11.16.3 Mustang Battery Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Mustang Battery Primary Battery Products and Services
11.16.5 Mustang Battery Recent Developments
11.17 NANFU Battery
11.17.1 NANFU Battery Corporation Information
11.17.2 NANFU Battery Overview
11.17.3 NANFU Battery Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 NANFU Battery Primary Battery Products and Services
11.17.5 NANFU Battery Recent Developments
11.18 Panasonic
11.18.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
11.18.2 Panasonic Overview
11.18.3 Panasonic Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Panasonic Primary Battery Products and Services
11.18.5 Panasonic Recent Developments
11.19 SAFT
11.19.1 SAFT Corporation Information
11.19.2 SAFT Overview
11.19.3 SAFT Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 SAFT Primary Battery Products and Services
11.19.5 SAFT Recent Developments
11.20 Sichuan Changhong
11.20.1 Sichuan Changhong Corporation Information
11.20.2 Sichuan Changhong Overview
11.20.3 Sichuan Changhong Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Sichuan Changhong Primary Battery Products and Services
11.20.5 Sichuan Changhong Recent Developments
11.21 Sunwatt
11.21.1 Sunwatt Corporation Information
11.21.2 Sunwatt Overview
11.21.3 Sunwatt Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Sunwatt Primary Battery Products and Services
11.21.5 Sunwatt Recent Developments
11.22 Toshiba
11.22.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
11.22.2 Toshiba Overview
11.22.3 Toshiba Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Toshiba Primary Battery Products and Services
11.22.5 Toshiba Recent Developments
11.23 Vitzrocell
11.23.1 Vitzrocell Corporation Information
11.23.2 Vitzrocell Overview
11.23.3 Vitzrocell Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Vitzrocell Primary Battery Products and Services
11.23.5 Vitzrocell Recent Developments
11.24 Wuhan Voltec Energy
11.24.1 Wuhan Voltec Energy Corporation Information
11.24.2 Wuhan Voltec Energy Overview
11.24.3 Wuhan Voltec Energy Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 Wuhan Voltec Energy Primary Battery Products and Services
11.24.5 Wuhan Voltec Energy Recent Developments
11.25 Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology
11.25.1 Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology Corporation Information
11.25.2 Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology Overview
11.25.3 Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.25.4 Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology Primary Battery Products and Services
11.25.5 Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology Recent Developments
11.26 Zheijiang Mustang
11.26.1 Zheijiang Mustang Corporation Information
11.26.2 Zheijiang Mustang Overview
11.26.3 Zheijiang Mustang Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.26.4 Zheijiang Mustang Primary Battery Products and Services
11.26.5 Zheijiang Mustang Recent Developments
11.27 Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery
11.27.1 Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery Corporation Information
11.27.2 Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery Overview
11.27.3 Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.27.4 Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery Primary Battery Products and Services
11.27.5 Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Primary Battery Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Primary Battery Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Primary Battery Production Mode & Process
12.4 Primary Battery Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Primary Battery Sales Channels
12.4.2 Primary Battery Distributors
12.5 Primary Battery Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2792890/global-primary-battery-industry
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”