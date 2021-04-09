Automotive Radar Chipset Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Driver, Existing Trends and Global Forecast by 2027| Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors

The global Automotive Radar Chipset market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Automotive Radar Chipset market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Automotive Radar Chipset Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Automotive Radar Chipset market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Automotive Radar Chipset market.

Leading players of the global Automotive Radar Chipset market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Automotive Radar Chipset market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Automotive Radar Chipset market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automotive Radar Chipset market.

Automotive Radar Chipset Market Leading Players

Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Freescale Semiconductor, Imec, TriQuint Market

Automotive Radar Chipset Segmentation by Product

24GHz, 77GHz

Automotive Radar Chipset Segmentation by Application

, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Other

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Automotive Radar Chipset market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Automotive Radar Chipset market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Automotive Radar Chipset market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Automotive Radar Chipset market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Automotive Radar Chipset market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Automotive Radar Chipset market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Automotive Radar Chipset Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 24GHz

1.2.3 77GHz

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Automotive Radar Chipset Industry Trends

2.4.2 Automotive Radar Chipset Market Drivers

2.4.3 Automotive Radar Chipset Market Challenges

2.4.4 Automotive Radar Chipset Market Restraints 3 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Sales

3.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automotive Radar Chipset Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Radar Chipset Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Radar Chipset Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automotive Radar Chipset Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Radar Chipset Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Radar Chipset Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Radar Chipset Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Radar Chipset Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Radar Chipset Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Radar Chipset Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Radar Chipset Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Radar Chipset Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Radar Chipset Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Radar Chipset Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Chipset Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Radar Chipset Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Radar Chipset Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Automotive Radar Chipset Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Radar Chipset Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Radar Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Analog Devices

12.1.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

12.1.2 Analog Devices Overview

12.1.3 Analog Devices Automotive Radar Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Analog Devices Automotive Radar Chipset Products and Services

12.1.5 Analog Devices Automotive Radar Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Analog Devices Recent Developments

12.2 Infineon Technologies

12.2.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Infineon Technologies Overview

12.2.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Radar Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Infineon Technologies Automotive Radar Chipset Products and Services

12.2.5 Infineon Technologies Automotive Radar Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments

12.3 NXP Semiconductors

12.3.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.3.2 NXP Semiconductors Overview

12.3.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Radar Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Radar Chipset Products and Services

12.3.5 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Radar Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments

12.4 Texas Instruments

12.4.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.4.2 Texas Instruments Overview

12.4.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Radar Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Texas Instruments Automotive Radar Chipset Products and Services

12.4.5 Texas Instruments Automotive Radar Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Automotive Radar Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Automotive Radar Chipset Products and Services

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Automotive Radar Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Recent Developments

12.6 Freescale Semiconductor

12.6.1 Freescale Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.6.2 Freescale Semiconductor Overview

12.6.3 Freescale Semiconductor Automotive Radar Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Freescale Semiconductor Automotive Radar Chipset Products and Services

12.6.5 Freescale Semiconductor Automotive Radar Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Freescale Semiconductor Recent Developments

12.7 Imec

12.7.1 Imec Corporation Information

12.7.2 Imec Overview

12.7.3 Imec Automotive Radar Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Imec Automotive Radar Chipset Products and Services

12.7.5 Imec Automotive Radar Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Imec Recent Developments

12.8 TriQuint

12.8.1 TriQuint Corporation Information

12.8.2 TriQuint Overview

12.8.3 TriQuint Automotive Radar Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 TriQuint Automotive Radar Chipset Products and Services

12.8.5 TriQuint Automotive Radar Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 TriQuint Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automotive Radar Chipset Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Automotive Radar Chipset Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automotive Radar Chipset Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automotive Radar Chipset Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Radar Chipset Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Radar Chipset Distributors

13.5 Automotive Radar Chipset Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

