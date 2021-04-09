Autonomous Cars Chip Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027| Mobileye (Intel), NVIDIA, NXP

The global Autonomous Cars Chip market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Autonomous Cars Chip Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Autonomous Cars Chip market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market.

Leading players of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Autonomous Cars Chip market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market.

Autonomous Cars Chip Market Leading Players

Mobileye (Intel), NVIDIA, NXP, Renesas, Qualcomm, TI, Infineon, STMicro, Xilinx, Allwinner Technology, Ambarella Market

Autonomous Cars Chip Segmentation by Product

Traditional Automotive Chip, Vehicle Network Chip, Cameras Chip, Sensors Chip

Autonomous Cars Chip Segmentation by Application

, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Autonomous Cars Chip market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Autonomous Cars Chip Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Traditional Automotive Chip

1.2.3 Vehicle Network Chip

1.2.4 Cameras Chip

1.2.5 Sensors Chip

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Autonomous Cars Chip Industry Trends

2.4.2 Autonomous Cars Chip Market Drivers

2.4.3 Autonomous Cars Chip Market Challenges

2.4.4 Autonomous Cars Chip Market Restraints 3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Sales

3.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Autonomous Cars Chip Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Mobileye (Intel)

12.1.1 Mobileye (Intel) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mobileye (Intel) Overview

12.1.3 Mobileye (Intel) Autonomous Cars Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Mobileye (Intel) Autonomous Cars Chip Products and Services

12.1.5 Mobileye (Intel) Autonomous Cars Chip SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Mobileye (Intel) Recent Developments

12.2 NVIDIA

12.2.1 NVIDIA Corporation Information

12.2.2 NVIDIA Overview

12.2.3 NVIDIA Autonomous Cars Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 NVIDIA Autonomous Cars Chip Products and Services

12.2.5 NVIDIA Autonomous Cars Chip SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 NVIDIA Recent Developments

12.3 NXP

12.3.1 NXP Corporation Information

12.3.2 NXP Overview

12.3.3 NXP Autonomous Cars Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NXP Autonomous Cars Chip Products and Services

12.3.5 NXP Autonomous Cars Chip SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 NXP Recent Developments

12.4 Renesas

12.4.1 Renesas Corporation Information

12.4.2 Renesas Overview

12.4.3 Renesas Autonomous Cars Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Renesas Autonomous Cars Chip Products and Services

12.4.5 Renesas Autonomous Cars Chip SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Renesas Recent Developments

12.5 Qualcomm

12.5.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

12.5.2 Qualcomm Overview

12.5.3 Qualcomm Autonomous Cars Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Qualcomm Autonomous Cars Chip Products and Services

12.5.5 Qualcomm Autonomous Cars Chip SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Qualcomm Recent Developments

12.6 TI

12.6.1 TI Corporation Information

12.6.2 TI Overview

12.6.3 TI Autonomous Cars Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TI Autonomous Cars Chip Products and Services

12.6.5 TI Autonomous Cars Chip SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 TI Recent Developments

12.7 Infineon

12.7.1 Infineon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Infineon Overview

12.7.3 Infineon Autonomous Cars Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Infineon Autonomous Cars Chip Products and Services

12.7.5 Infineon Autonomous Cars Chip SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Infineon Recent Developments

12.8 STMicro

12.8.1 STMicro Corporation Information

12.8.2 STMicro Overview

12.8.3 STMicro Autonomous Cars Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 STMicro Autonomous Cars Chip Products and Services

12.8.5 STMicro Autonomous Cars Chip SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 STMicro Recent Developments

12.9 Xilinx

12.9.1 Xilinx Corporation Information

12.9.2 Xilinx Overview

12.9.3 Xilinx Autonomous Cars Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Xilinx Autonomous Cars Chip Products and Services

12.9.5 Xilinx Autonomous Cars Chip SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Xilinx Recent Developments

12.10 Allwinner Technology

12.10.1 Allwinner Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 Allwinner Technology Overview

12.10.3 Allwinner Technology Autonomous Cars Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Allwinner Technology Autonomous Cars Chip Products and Services

12.10.5 Allwinner Technology Autonomous Cars Chip SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Allwinner Technology Recent Developments

12.11 Ambarella

12.11.1 Ambarella Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ambarella Overview

12.11.3 Ambarella Autonomous Cars Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ambarella Autonomous Cars Chip Products and Services

12.11.5 Ambarella Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Autonomous Cars Chip Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Autonomous Cars Chip Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Autonomous Cars Chip Production Mode & Process

13.4 Autonomous Cars Chip Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Autonomous Cars Chip Sales Channels

13.4.2 Autonomous Cars Chip Distributors

13.5 Autonomous Cars Chip Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

