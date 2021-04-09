Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market 2021-2027 Along with Chain Analysis, Key Drivers, Major Manufacturers and Forecast| Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor

The global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market.

Leading players of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market.

Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Leading Players

Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor, Hermes Abrasives, Mirka, SIA Abrasives (Bosch), Nihon Kenshi, Ekamant, Awuko, Gator, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Carborundum Universal, Keystone Abrasives, Kovax, Dongguan Jinyang, Sunmight, Guangdong Shunhui Market

Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Segmentation by Product

Adhesive Backed Sandpaper, Velvet Backed Sandpaper, Others

Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Segmentation by Application

, Wood, Metal, Varnishing, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Adhesive Backed Sandpaper

1.2.3 Velvet Backed Sandpaper

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wood

1.3.3 Metal

1.3.4 Varnishing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Industry Trends

2.4.2 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Drivers

2.4.3 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Challenges

2.4.4 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Restraints 3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales

3.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Saint-Gobain

12.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.1.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

12.1.3 Saint-Gobain Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Saint-Gobain Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Overview

12.2.3 3M Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3M Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.2.5 3M Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 3M Recent Developments

12.3 Klingspor

12.3.1 Klingspor Corporation Information

12.3.2 Klingspor Overview

12.3.3 Klingspor Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Klingspor Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.3.5 Klingspor Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Klingspor Recent Developments

12.4 Hermes Abrasives

12.4.1 Hermes Abrasives Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hermes Abrasives Overview

12.4.3 Hermes Abrasives Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hermes Abrasives Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.4.5 Hermes Abrasives Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Hermes Abrasives Recent Developments

12.5 Mirka

12.5.1 Mirka Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mirka Overview

12.5.3 Mirka Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mirka Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.5.5 Mirka Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Mirka Recent Developments

12.6 SIA Abrasives (Bosch)

12.6.1 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Corporation Information

12.6.2 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Overview

12.6.3 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.6.5 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Recent Developments

12.7 Nihon Kenshi

12.7.1 Nihon Kenshi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nihon Kenshi Overview

12.7.3 Nihon Kenshi Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nihon Kenshi Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.7.5 Nihon Kenshi Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Nihon Kenshi Recent Developments

12.8 Ekamant

12.8.1 Ekamant Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ekamant Overview

12.8.3 Ekamant Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ekamant Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.8.5 Ekamant Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Ekamant Recent Developments

12.9 Awuko

12.9.1 Awuko Corporation Information

12.9.2 Awuko Overview

12.9.3 Awuko Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Awuko Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.9.5 Awuko Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Awuko Recent Developments

12.10 Gator

12.10.1 Gator Corporation Information

12.10.2 Gator Overview

12.10.3 Gator Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Gator Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.10.5 Gator Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Gator Recent Developments

12.11 Sankyo-Rikagaku

12.11.1 Sankyo-Rikagaku Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sankyo-Rikagaku Overview

12.11.3 Sankyo-Rikagaku Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sankyo-Rikagaku Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.11.5 Sankyo-Rikagaku Recent Developments

12.12 Carborundum Universal

12.12.1 Carborundum Universal Corporation Information

12.12.2 Carborundum Universal Overview

12.12.3 Carborundum Universal Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Carborundum Universal Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.12.5 Carborundum Universal Recent Developments

12.13 Keystone Abrasives

12.13.1 Keystone Abrasives Corporation Information

12.13.2 Keystone Abrasives Overview

12.13.3 Keystone Abrasives Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Keystone Abrasives Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.13.5 Keystone Abrasives Recent Developments

12.14 Kovax

12.14.1 Kovax Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kovax Overview

12.14.3 Kovax Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kovax Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.14.5 Kovax Recent Developments

12.15 Dongguan Jinyang

12.15.1 Dongguan Jinyang Corporation Information

12.15.2 Dongguan Jinyang Overview

12.15.3 Dongguan Jinyang Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Dongguan Jinyang Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.15.5 Dongguan Jinyang Recent Developments

12.16 Sunmight

12.16.1 Sunmight Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sunmight Overview

12.16.3 Sunmight Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sunmight Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.16.5 Sunmight Recent Developments

12.17 Guangdong Shunhui

12.17.1 Guangdong Shunhui Corporation Information

12.17.2 Guangdong Shunhui Overview

12.17.3 Guangdong Shunhui Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Guangdong Shunhui Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products and Services

12.17.5 Guangdong Shunhui Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production Mode & Process

13.4 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Channels

13.4.2 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Distributors

13.5 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

