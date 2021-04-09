Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | Cargill Animal Health, Royal DSM N.V., Elanco Animal Health

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market.

Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Cargill Animal Health, Royal DSM N.V., Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis, Inc., Alltech, Inc., Bayer Animal Health, Kemin, Yiduoli, DuPont (Danisco), Novozymes, Merck Animal Health, Biomin, Novus International, Inc., BASF SE, Chr.Hansen Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market Types: Prebiotics and Probiotics

Feed Enzymes

Others

Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market Applications: Beef Cattle

Sheep and Goat

Pigs

Chicken

Others



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters market

TOC

1 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters

1.2 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Prebiotics and Probiotics

1.2.3 Feed Enzymes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Beef Cattle

1.3.3 Sheep and Goat

1.3.4 Pigs

1.3.5 Chicken

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production

3.4.1 North America Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production

3.6.1 China Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production

3.7.1 Japan Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Cargill Animal Health

7.1.1 Cargill Animal Health Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cargill Animal Health Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Cargill Animal Health Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Cargill Animal Health Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Cargill Animal Health Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Royal DSM N.V.

7.2.1 Royal DSM N.V. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.2.2 Royal DSM N.V. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Royal DSM N.V. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Royal DSM N.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Royal DSM N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Elanco Animal Health

7.3.1 Elanco Animal Health Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.3.2 Elanco Animal Health Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Elanco Animal Health Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Elanco Animal Health Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Elanco Animal Health Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Zoetis, Inc.

7.4.1 Zoetis, Inc. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zoetis, Inc. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Zoetis, Inc. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Zoetis, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Zoetis, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Alltech, Inc.

7.5.1 Alltech, Inc. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.5.2 Alltech, Inc. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Alltech, Inc. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Alltech, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Alltech, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Bayer Animal Health

7.6.1 Bayer Animal Health Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bayer Animal Health Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Bayer Animal Health Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Bayer Animal Health Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Bayer Animal Health Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Kemin

7.7.1 Kemin Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kemin Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Kemin Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Kemin Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kemin Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Yiduoli

7.8.1 Yiduoli Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yiduoli Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Yiduoli Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Yiduoli Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Yiduoli Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 DuPont (Danisco)

7.9.1 DuPont (Danisco) Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.9.2 DuPont (Danisco) Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.9.3 DuPont (Danisco) Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 DuPont (Danisco) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 DuPont (Danisco) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Novozymes

7.10.1 Novozymes Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.10.2 Novozymes Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Novozymes Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Novozymes Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Novozymes Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Merck Animal Health

7.11.1 Merck Animal Health Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.11.2 Merck Animal Health Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Merck Animal Health Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Merck Animal Health Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Merck Animal Health Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Biomin

7.12.1 Biomin Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.12.2 Biomin Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Biomin Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Biomin Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Biomin Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Novus International, Inc.

7.13.1 Novus International, Inc. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.13.2 Novus International, Inc. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Novus International, Inc. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Novus International, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Novus International, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 BASF SE

7.14.1 BASF SE Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.14.2 BASF SE Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.14.3 BASF SE Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Chr.Hansen

7.15.1 Chr.Hansen Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Corporation Information

7.15.2 Chr.Hansen Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Chr.Hansen Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Chr.Hansen Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Chr.Hansen Recent Developments/Updates

8 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters

8.4 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Distributors List

9.3 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Industry Trends

10.2 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Growth Drivers

10.3 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market Challenges

10.4 Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

