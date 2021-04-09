Intragastric Balloons Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA

“

The report titled Global Intragastric Balloons Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intragastric Balloons market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intragastric Balloons market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intragastric Balloons market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intragastric Balloons market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intragastric Balloons report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intragastric Balloons report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intragastric Balloons market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intragastric Balloons market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intragastric Balloons market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intragastric Balloons market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intragastric Balloons market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA, Allurion technologies, Districlass Medical, Endalis, Fengh Medical, Lexal Srl, Duomed Group, Medicone, Medsil, Obalon Therapeutics, Phagia Technologies, PlenSat, ReShape Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Saline Filled

Gas Filled



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Ambulatory Clinical Services

Clinic

Others



The Intragastric Balloons Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intragastric Balloons market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intragastric Balloons market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intragastric Balloons market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intragastric Balloons industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intragastric Balloons market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intragastric Balloons market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intragastric Balloons market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Growth Rate by Filling Material

1.2.2 Saline Filled

1.2.3 Gas Filled

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Ambulatory Clinical Services

1.3.4 Clinic

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Intragastric Balloons Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Intragastric Balloons Industry Trends

2.5.1 Intragastric Balloons Market Trends

2.5.2 Intragastric Balloons Market Drivers

2.5.3 Intragastric Balloons Market Challenges

2.5.4 Intragastric Balloons Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Intragastric Balloons Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Intragastric Balloons Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Intragastric Balloons by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Intragastric Balloons Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Intragastric Balloons as of 2020)

3.4 Global Intragastric Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Intragastric Balloons Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intragastric Balloons Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Intragastric Balloons Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Filling Material

4.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Review by Filling Material (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Filling Material (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Filling Material (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Intragastric Balloons Price by Filling Material (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and Forecasts by Filling Material (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Forecast by Filling Material (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Forecast by Filling Material (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Intragastric Balloons Price Forecast by Filling Material (2022-2027)

5 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Intragastric Balloons Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Intragastric Balloons Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Filling Material (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Sales by Filling Material (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Filling Material (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Filling Material (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Sales by Filling Material (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Filling Material (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Filling Material (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Sales by Filling Material (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Filling Material (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Filling Material (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Sales by Filling Material (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Filling Material (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Filling Material (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Sales by Filling Material (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Filling Material (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Apollo Endosurgery

11.1.1 Apollo Endosurgery Corporation Information

11.1.2 Apollo Endosurgery Overview

11.1.3 Apollo Endosurgery Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Apollo Endosurgery Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.1.5 Apollo Endosurgery Intragastric Balloons SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Apollo Endosurgery Recent Developments

11.2 Helioscopie Medical Implants

11.2.1 Helioscopie Medical Implants Corporation Information

11.2.2 Helioscopie Medical Implants Overview

11.2.3 Helioscopie Medical Implants Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Helioscopie Medical Implants Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.2.5 Helioscopie Medical Implants Intragastric Balloons SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Helioscopie Medical Implants Recent Developments

11.3 Spatz FGIA

11.3.1 Spatz FGIA Corporation Information

11.3.2 Spatz FGIA Overview

11.3.3 Spatz FGIA Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Spatz FGIA Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.3.5 Spatz FGIA Intragastric Balloons SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Spatz FGIA Recent Developments

11.4 Allurion technologies

11.4.1 Allurion technologies Corporation Information

11.4.2 Allurion technologies Overview

11.4.3 Allurion technologies Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Allurion technologies Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.4.5 Allurion technologies Intragastric Balloons SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Allurion technologies Recent Developments

11.5 Districlass Medical

11.5.1 Districlass Medical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Districlass Medical Overview

11.5.3 Districlass Medical Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Districlass Medical Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.5.5 Districlass Medical Intragastric Balloons SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Districlass Medical Recent Developments

11.6 Endalis

11.6.1 Endalis Corporation Information

11.6.2 Endalis Overview

11.6.3 Endalis Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Endalis Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.6.5 Endalis Intragastric Balloons SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Endalis Recent Developments

11.7 Fengh Medical

11.7.1 Fengh Medical Corporation Information

11.7.2 Fengh Medical Overview

11.7.3 Fengh Medical Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Fengh Medical Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.7.5 Fengh Medical Intragastric Balloons SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Fengh Medical Recent Developments

11.8 Lexal Srl

11.8.1 Lexal Srl Corporation Information

11.8.2 Lexal Srl Overview

11.8.3 Lexal Srl Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Lexal Srl Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.8.5 Lexal Srl Intragastric Balloons SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Lexal Srl Recent Developments

11.9 Duomed Group

11.9.1 Duomed Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Duomed Group Overview

11.9.3 Duomed Group Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Duomed Group Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.9.5 Duomed Group Intragastric Balloons SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Duomed Group Recent Developments

11.10 Medicone

11.10.1 Medicone Corporation Information

11.10.2 Medicone Overview

11.10.3 Medicone Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Medicone Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.10.5 Medicone Intragastric Balloons SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Medicone Recent Developments

11.11 Medsil

11.11.1 Medsil Corporation Information

11.11.2 Medsil Overview

11.11.3 Medsil Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Medsil Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.11.5 Medsil Recent Developments

11.12 Obalon Therapeutics

11.12.1 Obalon Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.12.2 Obalon Therapeutics Overview

11.12.3 Obalon Therapeutics Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Obalon Therapeutics Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.12.5 Obalon Therapeutics Recent Developments

11.13 Phagia Technologies

11.13.1 Phagia Technologies Corporation Information

11.13.2 Phagia Technologies Overview

11.13.3 Phagia Technologies Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Phagia Technologies Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.13.5 Phagia Technologies Recent Developments

11.14 PlenSat

11.14.1 PlenSat Corporation Information

11.14.2 PlenSat Overview

11.14.3 PlenSat Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 PlenSat Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.14.5 PlenSat Recent Developments

11.15 ReShape Medical

11.15.1 ReShape Medical Corporation Information

11.15.2 ReShape Medical Overview

11.15.3 ReShape Medical Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 ReShape Medical Intragastric Balloons Products and Services

11.15.5 ReShape Medical Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Intragastric Balloons Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Intragastric Balloons Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Intragastric Balloons Production Mode & Process

12.4 Intragastric Balloons Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Intragastric Balloons Sales Channels

12.4.2 Intragastric Balloons Distributors

12.5 Intragastric Balloons Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

