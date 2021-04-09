Interventional Spine Devices Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Medtronic, Stryker, Abbott

“
The report titled Global Interventional Spine Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Interventional Spine Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Interventional Spine Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Interventional Spine Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Interventional Spine Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Interventional Spine Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3001120/global-interventional-spine-devices-industry
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Interventional Spine Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Interventional Spine Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Interventional Spine Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Interventional Spine Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Interventional Spine Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Interventional Spine Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, Stryker, Abbott, Depuy Synthes, Merit Medical, Aoi Medical, Biomet, Cook Medical, Crosstrees Medical, Exactech, Globus Medical, Greatbatch Medical, Integra Lifesciences, Interventional Spine, Joimax, K2m, Neurowave Systems, Paradigm Spine, Rs Medical, Rti Surgical, Stimwave, Quandary Medical, Vexim, Zavation
Market Segmentation by Product: Vertebroplasty
Kyphoplasty
Radiofrequency Ablation
Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others
The Interventional Spine Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Interventional Spine Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Interventional Spine Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Interventional Spine Devices market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Interventional Spine Devices industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Interventional Spine Devices market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Interventional Spine Devices market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Interventional Spine Devices market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3001120/global-interventional-spine-devices-industry
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Vertebroplasty
1.2.3 Kyphoplasty
1.2.4 Radiofrequency Ablation
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Ambulatory Care Centers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Interventional Spine Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Interventional Spine Devices Industry Trends
2.5.1 Interventional Spine Devices Market Trends
2.5.2 Interventional Spine Devices Market Drivers
2.5.3 Interventional Spine Devices Market Challenges
2.5.4 Interventional Spine Devices Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Interventional Spine Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Interventional Spine Devices Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Interventional Spine Devices by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Interventional Spine Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Interventional Spine Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Interventional Spine Devices as of 2020)
3.4 Global Interventional Spine Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Interventional Spine Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Interventional Spine Devices Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Interventional Spine Devices Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Interventional Spine Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Interventional Spine Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Interventional Spine Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Interventional Spine Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Interventional Spine Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Interventional Spine Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Interventional Spine Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Spine Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Medtronic
11.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
11.1.2 Medtronic Overview
11.1.3 Medtronic Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Medtronic Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.1.5 Medtronic Interventional Spine Devices SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Medtronic Recent Developments
11.2 Stryker
11.2.1 Stryker Corporation Information
11.2.2 Stryker Overview
11.2.3 Stryker Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Stryker Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.2.5 Stryker Interventional Spine Devices SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Stryker Recent Developments
11.3 Abbott
11.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information
11.3.2 Abbott Overview
11.3.3 Abbott Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Abbott Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.3.5 Abbott Interventional Spine Devices SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Abbott Recent Developments
11.4 Depuy Synthes
11.4.1 Depuy Synthes Corporation Information
11.4.2 Depuy Synthes Overview
11.4.3 Depuy Synthes Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Depuy Synthes Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.4.5 Depuy Synthes Interventional Spine Devices SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Depuy Synthes Recent Developments
11.5 Merit Medical
11.5.1 Merit Medical Corporation Information
11.5.2 Merit Medical Overview
11.5.3 Merit Medical Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Merit Medical Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.5.5 Merit Medical Interventional Spine Devices SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Merit Medical Recent Developments
11.6 Aoi Medical
11.6.1 Aoi Medical Corporation Information
11.6.2 Aoi Medical Overview
11.6.3 Aoi Medical Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Aoi Medical Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.6.5 Aoi Medical Interventional Spine Devices SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Aoi Medical Recent Developments
11.7 Biomet
11.7.1 Biomet Corporation Information
11.7.2 Biomet Overview
11.7.3 Biomet Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Biomet Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.7.5 Biomet Interventional Spine Devices SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Biomet Recent Developments
11.8 Cook Medical
11.8.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information
11.8.2 Cook Medical Overview
11.8.3 Cook Medical Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Cook Medical Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.8.5 Cook Medical Interventional Spine Devices SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Cook Medical Recent Developments
11.9 Crosstrees Medical
11.9.1 Crosstrees Medical Corporation Information
11.9.2 Crosstrees Medical Overview
11.9.3 Crosstrees Medical Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Crosstrees Medical Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.9.5 Crosstrees Medical Interventional Spine Devices SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Crosstrees Medical Recent Developments
11.10 Exactech
11.10.1 Exactech Corporation Information
11.10.2 Exactech Overview
11.10.3 Exactech Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Exactech Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.10.5 Exactech Interventional Spine Devices SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Exactech Recent Developments
11.11 Globus Medical
11.11.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information
11.11.2 Globus Medical Overview
11.11.3 Globus Medical Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Globus Medical Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.11.5 Globus Medical Recent Developments
11.12 Greatbatch Medical
11.12.1 Greatbatch Medical Corporation Information
11.12.2 Greatbatch Medical Overview
11.12.3 Greatbatch Medical Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Greatbatch Medical Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.12.5 Greatbatch Medical Recent Developments
11.13 Integra Lifesciences
11.13.1 Integra Lifesciences Corporation Information
11.13.2 Integra Lifesciences Overview
11.13.3 Integra Lifesciences Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Integra Lifesciences Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.13.5 Integra Lifesciences Recent Developments
11.14 Interventional Spine
11.14.1 Interventional Spine Corporation Information
11.14.2 Interventional Spine Overview
11.14.3 Interventional Spine Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Interventional Spine Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.14.5 Interventional Spine Recent Developments
11.15 Joimax
11.15.1 Joimax Corporation Information
11.15.2 Joimax Overview
11.15.3 Joimax Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Joimax Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.15.5 Joimax Recent Developments
11.16 K2m
11.16.1 K2m Corporation Information
11.16.2 K2m Overview
11.16.3 K2m Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 K2m Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.16.5 K2m Recent Developments
11.17 Neurowave Systems
11.17.1 Neurowave Systems Corporation Information
11.17.2 Neurowave Systems Overview
11.17.3 Neurowave Systems Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Neurowave Systems Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.17.5 Neurowave Systems Recent Developments
11.18 Paradigm Spine
11.18.1 Paradigm Spine Corporation Information
11.18.2 Paradigm Spine Overview
11.18.3 Paradigm Spine Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Paradigm Spine Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.18.5 Paradigm Spine Recent Developments
11.19 Rs Medical
11.19.1 Rs Medical Corporation Information
11.19.2 Rs Medical Overview
11.19.3 Rs Medical Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Rs Medical Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.19.5 Rs Medical Recent Developments
11.20 Rti Surgical
11.20.1 Rti Surgical Corporation Information
11.20.2 Rti Surgical Overview
11.20.3 Rti Surgical Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Rti Surgical Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.20.5 Rti Surgical Recent Developments
11.21 Stimwave
11.21.1 Stimwave Corporation Information
11.21.2 Stimwave Overview
11.21.3 Stimwave Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Stimwave Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.21.5 Stimwave Recent Developments
11.22 Quandary Medical
11.22.1 Quandary Medical Corporation Information
11.22.2 Quandary Medical Overview
11.22.3 Quandary Medical Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Quandary Medical Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.22.5 Quandary Medical Recent Developments
11.23 Vexim
11.23.1 Vexim Corporation Information
11.23.2 Vexim Overview
11.23.3 Vexim Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Vexim Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.23.5 Vexim Recent Developments
11.24 Zavation
11.24.1 Zavation Corporation Information
11.24.2 Zavation Overview
11.24.3 Zavation Interventional Spine Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 Zavation Interventional Spine Devices Products and Services
11.24.5 Zavation Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Interventional Spine Devices Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Interventional Spine Devices Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Interventional Spine Devices Production Mode & Process
12.4 Interventional Spine Devices Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Interventional Spine Devices Sales Channels
12.4.2 Interventional Spine Devices Distributors
12.5 Interventional Spine Devices Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3001120/global-interventional-spine-devices-industry
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”